Go Succeed event was a ‘blast’ for schools in Lisburn and Castlereagh

The team from Dundonald High School who took part in the Dragon’s Den style pitching event. Pic credit: LCCC

Excitement filled the air as local post-primary school students gathered recently at The House of Vic-Ryn in Lisburn to present their innovative business ideas as part of a Dragon’s Den style pitching event.

This was the finale of the Blast Off programme supported by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council as part of Go Succeed.

It was delivered by Young Enterprise NI in post-primary schools across Lisburn and Castlereagh in recent months. The programme teaches students enterprise skills, behaviours and attitudes in fun interactive workshops.

Pupils from Breda High School, Dundonald High School, Friends’ School Lisburn, and Wallace High School took part in the pitching event.

Pupils from Wallace High School pitching their ideas to local businesspeople. Pic credit: LCCC

They demonstrated their creativity, business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit to a panel of esteemed judges.

As local business leaders and entrepreneurs the judges heard pitches on the business concepts of each school, each team had the opportunity to showcase their ideas, receiving valuable feedback and insights on originality, feasibility, and potential impact.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of Regeneration & Growth at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, said: “The Blast Off Pitching event really showcased the talent and creativity we have in Lisburn and Castlereagh. Programmes and initiatives like this, really inspire young minds and foster the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"Students took the opportunity to pitch their ideas and developed important skills in public speaking, teamwork, and problem-solving -skills.

Alderman Amanda Grehan with judges who took part in the Dragon's Den style pitching event for local schools. Pic credit: LCCC

"The thought of delivering ‘a pitch’ may have been daunting but the skills they demonstrated will serve them well on their educational and professional journeys.

"As a council we are keen to invest in our young people. Programmes like Blast Off are key to nurturing a culture of creativity and entrepreneurship that will positively impact our local economy for years to come.”

Carol Fitzsimon MBE, Chief Executive Young Enterprise NI added: “The energy and innovation displayed by the students was truly inspiring.

"We are proud to have facilitated this event, which not only allowed young people to demonstrate their entrepreneurial skills but also encouraged them to think critically about the future of business in their community.

"The feedback from the judges highlighted the immense talent that exists within our local schools.”