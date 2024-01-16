Gorran Primary School to hold first ever fundraising Tractor Run
Tractor drivers – Gorran Primary School wants YOU!
The Parent Teacher Association of the Garvagh primary school are holding their first ever fundraising Tractor Run on Saturday, February 3, at 11am.
Registration begins at 10am at Maine Group, 15 Gorran Road, Garvagh, before the cavalcade of tractors set off at 11am to the Moneybrannon Road, Kinnyglass Road and return.
£20 per tractor (includes food and drink ticket). There will be family fun activities from 11am as well as raffle and prizes on the day.