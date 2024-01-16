Get your tractor ready and head off to the Gorran Tractor Run on February 3. Credit Gorran PTA

The Parent Teacher Association of the Garvagh primary school are holding their first ever fundraising Tractor Run on Saturday, February 3, at 11am.

Registration begins at 10am at Maine Group, 15 Gorran Road, Garvagh, before the cavalcade of tractors set off at 11am to the Moneybrannon Road, Kinnyglass Road and return.