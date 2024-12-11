A Planning student who studied Portstewart’s historic Cromore Estate during his degree has graduated from Queen’s University, Belfast.

Caolan O’Neill graduated from Queen’s with an MSc in Planning and Development after gaining hands-on planning experience executing an ambitious project on the historic estate site.

Caolan’s initial interest in planning came about as his partner Orla completed her own Planning degree at Queen’s. That interest piqued through his vision to transform part of the historic Cromore Estate near Portstewart into a unique bubble-dome accommodation enterprise.

While navigating the challenges of his planning application, Caolan recognised the value of formal education in the field. Encouraged by Orla, now a Higher Planning Officer, Caolan decided to pursue his master’s degree through the Higher-Level Apprenticeship (HLA) pathway.

Caolan O’Neill celebrates graduating from Queen’s with an MSc in Planning and Development. CREDIT QUB

Caolan entered the MSc course with no traditional undergraduate qualifications, but his practical experience and innovation made an impression on the Course Director, Dr Neil Galway who offered him a place. After initially postponing enrolment due to the demands of the Cromore planning project, Caolan joined the programme the following year.

Caolan said: “The HLA was an incredible opportunity, especially as someone who hadn’t been to university before.

“Balancing full-time work, managing a planning application, and studying was tough, but the support from Queen’s, particularly my thesis mentor Heather Ritchie, made it possible. Her guidance was invaluable.”

Throughout the course, Caolan demonstrated a remarkable ability to link academic theory with real-world application, gained, in large part, through his hands-on experience of navigating the Northern Ireland planning system.

His thesis recounted the complexities of designing a project within the historic curtilage of the Cromore Estate, persevering through consultations with statutory bodies, navigating concerns from local residents, and overcoming political hurdles.

Caolan encourages others considering higher education, and particularly mature students or those without prior university experience, to take the leap: “Don’t be intimidated. The resources and support are there, and programmes like the HLA offer an accessible route to education.

“Studying at Queen’s has been transformative for me. It has equipped me to better manage planning applications and support others facing similar challenges. It’s not just about getting approval; it’s about learning to navigate a system that often feels overwhelming.”