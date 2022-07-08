Graduation day celebrations at Queen’s University in pictures

Graduation day is a special occasion, with many happy memories to be cherished.
This gallery features just some of the students who enjoyed graduation day celebrations at Queen’s University, Belfast.
1.
Queen's Nursing Student of the Year 2022, Alexandra Macauley from Newtownabbey (right) and Gemma Carey from Ballymena (left) celebrate graduating with a degree in Adult Nursing
2.
Fin McCullough graduated with a degree in English and History from the School of Arts, English and Languages at Queen's University. Fin is pictured with his mum, Kathy McCullough, and dad, Patrick McCullough,
3.
Emanuel Quashie graduated with with a PhD from the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics at Queen’s University Belfast.
4.
The 2018 Man Booker Prize winner, Northern Ireland writer Anna Burns received an Honorary Degree at Queen’s.