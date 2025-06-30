Graduation gallery: CAFRE celebrates the Class of 2025 across three campuses

Katrina Godfrey, Permanent Secretary, Department of Agriculture , Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) chaired the proceedings which welcomed students from Agriculture, Business , Equine, Food , Horticulture and Packaging programmes. Family, friends, academic staff, and industry representatives, all gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s cohort.

Guest speaker Professor Ursula Lavery MBE presented the prizes. Remarking her career for the past 38 years has been with Moy Park, now Pilgrims Europe, she has experienced great variety and challenge. Professor Lavery told the graduates that they: “Are entering a sector that needs talent and energy. Agri-food and land-based industries offer a wide range of roles and give stability and diversity with great purpose to your career.”