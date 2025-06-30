Graduation gallery: CAFRE celebrates the Class of 2025 across three campuses

Higher Education students from across the Enniskillen, Greenmount and Loughry campuses gathered to mark their graduation.
Katrina Godfrey, Permanent Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) chaired the proceedings which welcomed students from Agriculture, Business, Equine, Food, Horticulture and Packaging programmes. Family, friends, academic staff, and industry representatives, all gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s cohort.
Guest speaker Professor Ursula Lavery MBE presented the prizes. Remarking her career for the past 38 years has been with Moy Park, now Pilgrims Europe, she has experienced great variety and challenge. Professor Lavery told the graduates that they: “Are entering a sector that needs talent and energy. Agri-food and land-based industries offer a wide range of roles and give stability and diversity with great purpose to your career.”
1. Class Celebration
The Clarke sisters from Beragh graduated with Ulster University awards at the CAFRE Higher Education graduation ceremony. Sarah graduated with a BSc (Hons) degree in Sustainable Agriculture, which she studied at CAFRE Greenmount Campus. Emily completed a course at CAFRE Loughry Campus and graduated with a BSc (Hons) degree in Food Business Management. A proud day for their parents Wendy and Raymond Clarke. Photo: Submitted
2. Class Celebration
Deon Corr from Aughnacloy graduated from Loughry Campus with a first class honours degree in Food Innovation and Nutrition. Deon was presented with the DAERA prize as top student on her course. She was congratulated Dr Mary McCann (Faculty Partnership manager, Ulster University), Martin McKendry (head of Food, Farming and Rural Affairs Group, DAERA) and Dr Gillian Stevenson (senior lecturer, CAFRE) at the Higher Education graduation ceremony. Photo: Submitted
3. Class Celebration
Luke Fairley from Lisburn and Matthew Boyd from Drumbo graduated with first class honours degrees in Sustainable Agriculture at the CAFRE Higher Education graduation ceremony. Photo: Submitted
4. Class Celebration
Adam Sossick from Randalstown and Jamie Witherspoon from Broughshane graduated with foundation degrees in Agriculture and Technology at the CAFRE Higher Education graduation ceremony. Photo: Submitted