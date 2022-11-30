A charitable society is to release over £100,000 to post primary schools in the most deprived areas of NI to help with the additional costs faced in feeding their pupils – and one Coleraine college is included.

David Watters, Chair of the Belfast Charitable Society, said “There is no doubt that the cost-of-living crisis will mean more and more children will be growing up in poverty in Northern Ireland.

"The evidence of this is already being seen in schools, as increasingly children are arriving hungry and with inadequate shoes or winter coats for the cold, wet months ahead.

“It is a sad indictment that the need today is just as great as it was 270 years ago when the Belfast Charitable Society was established. These new grants are part of this ongoing work, helping to support hundreds of the most vulnerable children in our society today.”

