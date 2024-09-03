Great Britain Hockey visit Carrick Grammar School
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Great Britain Hockey captain, David Ames, joined us for a Q&A session and a pitch session at our school this week.
Our students asked David questions about being in the Olympic village, how tough it is being a professional athlete and what makes a good leader. It was fascinating learning about what it is like to represent your country at the highest level.
David then led a ‘technical’ session on our hockey pitch. He talked through ball position and the importance of technical skills.
Our students had a fantastic afternoon and learned a lot. It is a memory that will last for a long time!
Thank you so much for coming to Carrickfergus Grammar School and inspiring the next generation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.