Great Britain Hockey visit Carrick Grammar School

Great Britain Hockey captain, David Ames, joined us for a Q&A session and a pitch session at our school this week.

Our students asked David questions about being in the Olympic village, how tough it is being a professional athlete and what makes a good leader. It was fascinating learning about what it is like to represent your country at the highest level.

David then led a ‘technical’ session on our hockey pitch. He talked through ball position and the importance of technical skills.

Our students had a fantastic afternoon and learned a lot. It is a memory that will last for a long time!

Thank you so much for coming to Carrickfergus Grammar School and inspiring the next generation.