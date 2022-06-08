Green Flags for Newtownabbey schools

Belfast High School, Glengormley High School, Mossley Primary School, St Bernard’s Primary School and St Mary’s on the Hill PS received Green Flags, with Belfast High being recognised as an Ambassador School.

The Eco Schools Green Flag Awards for 2022 have been sponsored by educational supplies and learning resource company, Nexus.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlene McKeown, who manages the international Eco-Schools programme in Northern Ireland on behalf of environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said: “The Eco-Schools team have been really impressed by the quality of applications from schools in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Stephen Ross and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Chief Executive Dr Ian Humphreys present Glengormley High School staff and pupils with their Green Flag awards.

“Schools have had a difficult time during the pandemic but teachers and eco co-ordinators at so many schools have worked very hard to build our Green Flag ‘seven steps’ approach back into the daily lives of their pupils.

“We’ve been providing extra support through our new network of field officers and are delighted to see that approach being wholeheartedly embraced by schools. I’d like to thank all of our sponsors for helping us to continue to grow the Eco-Schools programme and investing in the future of our children and our planet.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Stephen Ross said: “Our local children have worked tremendously hard and are so passionate about the environment.

“It’s wonderful to see their efforts being recognised at today’s special event. Each and every school here today has something to celebrate, whether they’ve received their full Green Flag or are making good progress towards that goal.

“The way the Eco-Schools programme brings environmental issues right into the heart of the curriculum gives me great hope for the future. I’d like to congratulate the children, their teachers and their parents for being such a shining example to us all.”

Ian Humphreys, Chief Executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, added: “We’re so proud of our flagship Eco-Schools programme. The opportunity to award schools with their Green Flags is a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come in terms of environmental education but also to say that we absolutely can’t rest on our laurels.

“The environmental emergency facing our planet is real and Eco-Schools is helping to educate and inform our young people so that they can be part of the change that is urgently needed.”