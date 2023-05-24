Register
Greenisland Library reopens to the public after extensive refurbishment

Greenisland Library reopened its doors on May 18 after undergoing an extensive refurbishment project.
By Helena McManus
Published 24th May 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 10:53 BST

The investment work focused on improving the energy efficiency of the library with the installation of a new heating system, LED lighting and new double-glazed windows and doors.

The interior and exterior of the library have also been improved with a new roof, new floor covering and new internal decoration to reinvigorate the library.

Branch library manager Donna Orr said: “It was brilliant to see our customers coming back in and spending time to enjoy the new library and we have been encouraged by their reaction so far. I look forward to greeting returning and new customers over coming weeks and to getting our regular events back up and running.”

From left to right – Branch Library Manager Donna Orr is pictured alongside Pat who was the first customer through the door and Area Manager for Libraries NI, Fiona McCallum.From left to right – Branch Library Manager Donna Orr is pictured alongside Pat who was the first customer through the door and Area Manager for Libraries NI, Fiona McCallum.
From left to right – Branch Library Manager Donna Orr is pictured alongside Pat who was the first customer through the door and Area Manager for Libraries NI, Fiona McCallum.

Greenisland Library is open five days a week, including a Saturday.

Regular events in the library include Rhythm and Rhyme sessions, Lego Club, storytime, and Knit and Natter.

To find out more about Greenisland Library, please visit www.librariesni.org.uk

