Hairdressing students from South West College hone their skills in sunny Tenerife

South West College Level 2 Hairdressing students from Dungannon and Enniskillen recently had the invaluable opportunity to travel abroad to not only enhance their skills but also exchange knowledge and to learn from professionals at hairdressing salons in Tenerife as part of the Erasmus+ mobility programme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dungannon students Juste Zilionyte, Natalia Jakuc and Emilia Zajaczakowska as well as Enniskillen students Nicole Murphy, Laura Sweeney and Ava Trimble successfully completed the programme, which included immersive work placements at some of Tenerife’s finest hairdressing establishments, including Michelle Aldana, Calinuta, and Futurocoup Belleza in the popular holiday destination of Puerto de la Cruz.

The placements were meticulously arranged by Fu International Academy in Tenerife, and the students spent five days a week at the salons, eagerly observing and learning about new hairdressing techniques, styles, and processes. They also had the opportunity to compare the different techniques and application processes between Tenerife and Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured from left to right are South West College, students Marian Colton, Natalia Jakuc, Emilia Zajaczkowska, and Juste Zilionyte enjoying some down time in Tenerife as part of the Erasmus+ mobility programme. Credit: SWC

Advertisement

Advertisement

In their down-time the students were able to explore the local area and enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation through different leisure activities and group excursions in Tenerife.

Marian Colton, Hairdressing Lecturer said: “The trip to Tenerife was a wonderful experience for our students from Dungannon and Enniskillen and highlights once again the opportunities that are available to those students who choose to study locally.