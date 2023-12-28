Hairdressing students from South West College hone their skills in sunny Tenerife
Dungannon students Juste Zilionyte, Natalia Jakuc and Emilia Zajaczakowska as well as Enniskillen students Nicole Murphy, Laura Sweeney and Ava Trimble successfully completed the programme, which included immersive work placements at some of Tenerife’s finest hairdressing establishments, including Michelle Aldana, Calinuta, and Futurocoup Belleza in the popular holiday destination of Puerto de la Cruz.
The placements were meticulously arranged by Fu International Academy in Tenerife, and the students spent five days a week at the salons, eagerly observing and learning about new hairdressing techniques, styles, and processes. They also had the opportunity to compare the different techniques and application processes between Tenerife and Northern Ireland.
In their down-time the students were able to explore the local area and enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation through different leisure activities and group excursions in Tenerife.
Marian Colton, Hairdressing Lecturer said: “The trip to Tenerife was a wonderful experience for our students from Dungannon and Enniskillen and highlights once again the opportunities that are available to those students who choose to study locally.
“The unique experience provided them with a platform to apply their classroom knowledge, while witnessing first-hand the latest techniques and practices at renowned hairdressing salons in Tenerife. By gaining a broader global perspective, our students have acquired skills that will undoubtedly support and enhance their future careers."