'Happy days' remembered as former pupils stage reunion at Belfast High

Around 25 past pupils, who left Belfast High School between 1973 and 1975, gathered at the Shore Road school at the end of June for a special reunion event.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:38 BST

The event on June 24 marked 50 years since many of the people left the school.

Richard McChesney, who organised the gathering, said: “There was lots of catching up, reminiscing and generally remembering the very happy days spent at BHS.

"For many of those who attended it was the first time they had been back since leaving after O or A levels and for a few this proved to be an emotional experience.

Former pupils gathered at Belfast High School for the reunion event on June 24.Former pupils gathered at Belfast High School for the reunion event on June 24.
"The school was very generous with the provision of freshly baked scones on arrival, followed by an outstanding buffet lunch, once we’d enjoyed a wander around the old, familiar parts, and the newer, less familiar parts of the school.

"For those who couldn’t attend in June, a repeat event is planned for late autumn. Details will be posted on the school’s Facebook page.”

