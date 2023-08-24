Register
Hard work pays off for Larne Grammar pupils

Staff at Larne Grammar School were excited to welcome pupils and their parents into the assembly hall to receive their GCSE results and celebrate their achievements today (Thursday).
By Russell Keers
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:09 BST

A spokesperson for the Lower Cairncastle Road school said: “At GCSE, 95 per cent of the cohort gained at least seven A*-C grades (including English and Mathematics).

"Almost three-quarters of Year 12 pupils achieved seven A*-B grades, with over 80 per cent of entries awarded A*-B. 34 pupils achieved at least eight A grades."

Commenting on these results, Mr Jonathan Wylie, Principal of Larne Grammar School expressed his pleasure in the performance of his pupils, stating: “These results provide further cause for celebration, following on from last week’s ‘A’ level success.

"Congratulations to all of our Year 12 pupils whose hard work has been rewarded today. We look forward to the vast majority of our students returning to the school to study in Sixth Form and we wish our leavers all the best for the future.”

Madison Finnigan, Danielle Stewart and Paige Hartnett – six A*s and four A grades.

Charlie Burgess-Allen – eight A*s and two A grades.

Jamie McDowell and Margaret Cross – eight A*s and one A grade and nine A*s respectively.

Taylor Black, Georgia Hunter and Ryan Steele – six A*s and four A grades.

