Hazelwood celebrating 'best ever' GCSE results

Hazelwood Integrated College’s Year 12 pupils have been congratulated after securing “fantastic” GCSE results.

A spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school said: “Hazelwood College is celebrating its best ever set of GCSE results with 96 per cent of students

achieving five A*-C.

"In the year when subjects have experienced the biggest drop in grades nationally, we are delighted to have achieved such a high standard.

"An incredible 64 per cent of students achieved five A*-C including English and Maths, with 74 per cent of students achieving an A*-C in English, and 72 per cent of students achieving an A*-C in Maths.

“Despite awarding organisations stating that 2022–2023 results would be lower than pre-pandemic years, Hazelwood College has defied expectation to produce these outstanding results.

"With this outstanding set of GCSE results Hazelwood Integrated College looks forward to welcoming these pupils to Post 16 in order to build on this excellent foundation for A level studies.”

Principal, Máire Thompson, congratulated the pupils on their hard work and well-deserved success.

She said: “I share in the pride of so many parents and guardians as I congratulate our Year 12 pupils and their fantastic GCSE results during what has been an extremely difficult few years for everyone.

"I would also like to commend the efforts of all of the school staff for giving our students so much support in very challenging circumstances. The breadth of opportunities now open to our pupils proves that hard work brings its own rewards and I wish them all the best.”

1 . Exam success for Hazelwood pupils Hazelwood College is celebrating its best ever set of GCSE results with 96 per cent of students achieving five A*-C. Photo: Contributed

2 . Exam success for Hazelwood pupils All smiles on GCSE results day 2023. Photo: Contributed

3 . Exam success for Hazelwood pupils Students received their grades on August 24. Photo: Contributed

4 . Exam success for Hazelwood pupils 64 per cent of students achieved five A*-C including English and Maths. Photo: Contributed