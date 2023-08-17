Hazelwood students preparing to embark on new chapter after securing 'excellent' A level grades

The Hazelwood Integrated College community is celebrating success at A level today (Thursday).

A spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school explained: “Results this year have been excellent across the whole curriculum with subjects such as Art, History, Business Studies and Sports Studies achieving 100 per cent success at grades A*-C.

“Our students are now set to embark on a new chapter of their lives with many opting for university places ranging from Queen’s and Ulster University to Liverpool John Moores and Aberystwyth for courses such as Forensic Science, Law, Fine Art and Film Studies and Production.

"Others are following further education pathways such as apprenticeships and foundation courses.”

Principal, Máire Thompson is delighted with the results, stating: “I am so proud of all our students, they have shown so much resilience and determination and their hard work has paid off.

"I would also like to commend our teaching staff, support staff and the wider educational community for going above and beyond for our students.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . A level grades celebrated at Hazelwood Integrated College Students received their results on August 17. Photo: Contributed

2 . A level grades celebrated at Hazelwood Integrated College Parents joined with their children to celebrate results day 2023. Photo: Contributed

3 . A level results celebrated at Hazelwood Integrated College Pupils are now preparing to start the next chapter in their lives. Photo: Contributed