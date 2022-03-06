Macosquin PS Tom is School Soloist of the Year 2022

After weeks of competing through heats broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds, Tom (11) made it through to the final in the BBC’s Blackstaff Studios in Belfast.
The three judges Sheelagh Greer, Alan Leech and Sarah Richmond were very impressed with Tom’s performances of Electricity (Billy Elliot The Musical) and I Just Can’t Wait to the King (The Lion King) awarding him the title and a trophy at the BBC’s Blackstaff studios in Belfast.
The young performer is no stranger to the stage and is currently rehearsing to play Benjamin in Ballywillan Drama Group’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.
The final, shown on BBC One Northern Ireland on Sunday, was presented by Connor Phillips, and is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.