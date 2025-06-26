​BANBRIDGE woman Susan Jones feels ‘very humbled’ after being honoured with the ‘Spirit of Education Award’ at last week’s Belfast Telegraph Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards ceremony.

The awards, run in partnership with Ulster Bank, recognise and celebrate ordinary people achieving extraordinary things.

Susan is Head of Nursery, Designated Teacher for Child Protection, Integration and Community Co-ordinator and Teacher Governor at Fort Hill Integrated PS in Lisburn.

The Lurgan Road resident admitted she “couldn't believe it” when she was announced as winner at last Friday’s awards in the Culloden Hotel.

CELEBRATION...Susan with daughters Andrea and Lyndsay at the awards ceremony in the Culloden Hotel.

“I'm amazed because I'm just doing what I enjoy and what I feel the pupils need to help them be ready to learn when they walk into school,” Susan told the Chronicle.

The award organisers said: “With over four decades of experience, Susan’s influence reaches far beyond the classroom.

“She pioneered early years development in her community, helping to found cross-community playgroups like Noah’s Ark, and later led shared education projects linking schools, police, communities and local families.

“At Fort Hill Integrated Primary, Susan has welcomed children from every background with open arms - including those who don’t have English as a first language - and made each and every one of them feel seen and heard.

“For Susan, every child matters, every voice counts, and every day is a chance to make a difference, which is why her colleagues call her the heart of the school.”

The mother-of-two is still on cloud nine after winning the award: “I was very humbled that my principal Simon Patterson nominated me.

“But I thought I was just a shortlister going along with my daughters, Andrea and Lyndsay, Simon and our Chair of Governors, Eileen, to have a lovely evening at the Culloden and cheer for the winners of all the different categories... some amazing people!

“I really couldn't believe I was a winner too!

“I love being involved with the children...from teaching Nursery to teaching P7 and organising community projects with them. I learn something new from them every day too!

“I'm also passionate about Integrated Education and encouraging each child to value not only themselves but others they share their school and community with.”

Susan, who is now preparing for new adventures in her retirement, speaks fondly of her time at Fort Hill.

“It's so lovely that I've been called the ‘heart of the school’....I think because I get to know the pupils and parents from Nursery through to P7 they know they can come to me with concerns or problems...and the staff too.

“I was going to say I'm a 'mummy figure'...but probably more of a granny!

“Fort Hill is very much my extended family and that is what I'll miss...but I will hopefully be able to continue my links after I leave.”

In 2020, Susan was honoured with an MBE for her services to Integrated Education, but she feels her latest award is every bit as special, as “it’s a local award, chosen by local people”.

“I just go and do my job as best as I can and give support where needed.”