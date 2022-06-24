Height of Everest cycle in aid of Greenisland’s Alphabet Preschool and Playgroup

Brian McLaughlin is endeavouring the cycle the height of Mount Everest on his mountain bike.
Brian, whose eldest on attends Alphabet, explained: “I will attempt to complete this in one day reaching a total elevation of 8,849m. The challenge will likely take between 24-36 hours with the aim to complete within the 24-hour period.
“This will be my biggest challenge to date that I will have attempted and really hope to complete. All funds raised are in aid of Alphabet our local community playgroup. Alphabet has an amazing community I hope this challenge can help assist in the growth of the group.
Brian, is carrying out the challenge at Rostrevor, Co Down, where he is expected to be joined by a number of supporters for completion of the task.
To make a donation visit go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brian-mclaughlin-995