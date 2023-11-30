High-achieving Dominican College student Aoife receives Dublin City University Scholars Award
The University has recognised more than 120 undergraduate students for their academic achievement in this year’s Leaving Certificate and A-level exams.
The students were recognised for achieving more than 600 points in the Leaving Certificate exams, or two A grades and one B in the A-levels. Recipients hail from 23 counties on the island of Ireland and represent the university’s five faculties: the DCU Business School, the Institute of Education, the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Faculty of Science & Health and the Faculty of Engineering and Computing.
Aoife Loughrey, who is studying for a Bachelor of Arts: Joint Honours (Law), was one of six Northern Irish students to be awarded the McAleese Scholarship.
DCU President Prof Dáire Keogh said: “We look forward to the future success of these talented students and we commit to supporting their personal and academic development throughout their time at the University.”