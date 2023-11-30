Aoife Loughrey Bachelor of Arts: Joint Honours (Law) Dominican College, Portstewart with Professor Dáire Keogh (DCU President, far left) and Joe Quinsey (CEO, DCU Educational Trust). Credit DCU

The University has recognised more than 120 undergraduate students for their academic achievement in this year’s Leaving Certificate and A-level exams.

The students were recognised for achieving more than 600 points in the Leaving Certificate exams, or two A grades and one B in the A-levels. Recipients hail from 23 counties on the island of Ireland and represent the university’s five faculties: the DCU Business School, the Institute of Education, the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Faculty of Science & Health and the Faculty of Engineering and Computing.

Aoife Loughrey, who is studying for a Bachelor of Arts: Joint Honours (Law), was one of six Northern Irish students to be awarded the McAleese Scholarship.