High achieving Tyrone woman finds time to upskill with higher level accounting technician apprenticeship

A Co Tyrone-based mother of three has earned top marks on the island of Ireland in a higher level accounting technician apprenticeship (HLA) programme which allows apprentices to earn while they learn.

Ballygawley-based Joanne Harte (42) has had a varied career in recruitment and backroom politics, following a degree in Politics and Communication from the University of Liverpool.

Originally from Greater Manchester, Joanne has been living in Northern Ireland since 2005.

And since 2018 she has worked with Todds Leap, proprietors of the famed activity centre at Ballygawley, first as a project administrator.

County Tyrone-based mother Joanne Harte has earned top marks on the island of Ireland in the Accounting Technicians Ireland Higher-Level Apprenticeship which allows apprentices earn while they learn. Credit: Fintan Clarke

Joanne had been working on a number of funded cross-community youth programmes which were drawing to a close before Covid hit in 2020.

On her return to work, she moved to the accounts department and saw she needed to upskill.

“As my youngest child was starting school, I had decided it was a good time to return to study and upskill,” said Joanne.

“The Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) Higher-Level Apprenticeship looked a very good fit for what I wanted to do.

“Our company accountant recommended the programme to me. It suited me very well as I was able to work four days a week and attend college on the other day. So I could work, earn and learn.

“As a mature student with a family to work around and provide for, I found it a great way to upskill. There was fantastic support from ATI and my employers.

“And I enjoyed the work. The Higher-Level Apprenticeship has greatly expanded both my theoretical and practical knowledge.

“The course is varied and interesting. It felt relevant and covered a wide breadth of topics including law and IT systems.

“I was able to take on more challenging tasks at work as I progressed through the course, which was very rewarding.

“The ATI Higher-Level Accounting Technician Apprenticeship is relevant, challenging and enjoyable. It is a great option for people like me who want to retrain, or for those who want an alternative route to a professional qualification, rather than university.

“You are able to work and gain invaluable practical experience whilst studying, and being paid to do so, so there is no student debt.

“I studied in the evenings and at weekends, and was able to schedule my learning around family, and continue to bring them to matches and training.

“The Higher-Level Apprenticeship enhances your knowledge and employability. It is a very well-respected industry qualification and also a useful route into further study to become a fully qualified accountant.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it and I am considering further study in the next couple of years. It. equips you with a great breadth of knowledge, and experience, which employers value highly.”

The ATI Accounting Technician Higher-Level Apprenticeship, which allows students work, earn and learn, will create 170 jobs in Northern Ireland this year. Graduates qualify as professional accounting technicians.

And it provides exemptions to those who go on to study to become a fully-qualified accountant.

The funded, work-based learning programme sees locally placed apprentices earn at least the national living wage and above.

The ATI Higher-Level Accounting Technician Apprenticeship is delivered through regional colleges across Northern Ireland.

Joanne completed the Higher-Level Apprenticeship through South West College, Omagh. School leavers, A-level students, career-changers and mature learners can apply.

The ATI Higher-Level Accounting Technician Apprenticeship provides an alternative for school leavers who prefer practical training to full-time college, or those who may have embarked on a university course and found it did not suit them.

It is also an attractive option for existing employees and mature learners who want to pursue accounting.

Large firms and smaller practices, as well as industry and the public sector, have all embraced the programme.

According to Gillian Doherty, Chief Operations Officer at ATI, the Higher-Level Apprenticeship enables employers to recruit and upskill staff in a cost-effective manner as training fees are covered by the Department for the Economy.

“Accounting Technicians Ireland is pleased our HLA Apprenticeship contributes towards job creation and business growth in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“Since the programme’s foundation in 2014, the Accounting Technician Higher-Level Apprenticeship has been the source of almost 1,000 jobs in Northern Ireland.

“Each year, more employers sign up and we now partner with over 200 employers across 19 sectors.”

For more details, see accountingtechniciansireland.ie

"The Accounting Technicians Ireland Apprenticeship has been a huge success for us,” said Gillian Noonan, Finance Manager at fibre broadband wholesalers, Siro.

“The work-based learning is very much in tune with the evolution of the accountancy environment and learning and development can be matched through progression within the sector.

“Apprentices gain valuable knowledge during their study, but also experience, through working at the same time.”