Holly hits a high note as she reaches final of School Soloist of the Year

The 10-year-old, who was nominated by her school, is a member of the Belfast School of Performing Arts’ Lisburn class and also has singing lessons at the Patricia Hamilton School of Music in Dromore.

After wowing the judges in the semi-final with her rendition of ‘Quiet from Matilda Junior’ and ‘Field of Gold’, Holly will now compete in the final of the prestigious competition this weekend (Saturday February 26).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking back on the semi final, Holly’s mum Angela said she was proud of her daughter for her success.

“It was a lot more nerve wracking than the heat stage as Holly’s teacher unfortunately was unwell and Holly had to have a stand in accompanist, which she only met 20 minutes before her live performance,” explained Angela.

“After a turbulent rehearsal and a few missing pages of sheet music, Holly managed to overcome her nerves and gave another great performance.

“The Judges comments were wonderful and they commented on how many of Holly’s skills are so developed and mastered, which is very rare for someone at the age of 10.”

Angela was overwhelmed when the judges announced Holly as a winner, and the Dromore pupil said she was honoured to represent the school,

“I was in the studio as the Judges announced live who was going through to the final, and I remember this overwhelming feeling of pride,” continued Angela.

“I just wanted to run and give her a hug.

“Holly says she felt so honoured to be chosen to go through, as there was so much competition and that she was also very relieved as well.

“As numbers are limited in the studio, Holly couldn’t wait to ring her Dad to tell them the great news.”

According to her mum. Holly is “extremely excited” to be singing in the final this weekend and has been working hard on her performance pieces.

She will again perform ‘Quiet from Matilda Junior’, as well as a new piece, ‘True Colours’.

“Holly’s Dad and I are just extremely proud of her,” added Angela. “She has shown such composure and grace throughout the whole process.

“We will be delighted no matter what Saturday’s result brings, because to have progressed as far as she has in the competition has been an amazing achievement.”