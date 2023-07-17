Holy Trinity students in Cookstown showcase artistic talents in first ever flowerbed competition

Through Extended Schools funding Holy Trinity College in Cookstown enjoyed their first ever flowerbed competition.

This really did unfold into a breathtaking display of creativity and craftsmanship as students unveiled their entries.

The event was eagerly anticipated by the whole school community, students celebrated their creativity, teamwork, artistic prowess and deepened connections with nature.

The Well, adorned with vibrant flowers, ranked highly in each category of the voting. Dominic and Caolan along with their key adult Dearbhail, are congratulated for their innovative thinking and team work to lift first place in the flowerbed competition. Credit: Holy Trinity College

Ten remarkable entries vied for the top honours, with each exhibit telling a different story and one that related to viewers in one way or another.

Claiming the coveted first place was a notable creation that showcased the collaborative efforts of talented pupils.

This inspiration came from a simple idea for a water feature and they ended up constructing a beautiful well, one which they meticulously designed and painted. The Well, adorned with vibrant flowers, ranked highly in each category of the voting.

Dominic and Caolan along with their key adult Dearbhail, are congratulated for their innovative thinking and team work to lift first place.

Second place went to Olivia and Dearbhail, another original idea that will keep the memories of a beloved pet Phoebe. Credit: Holy Trinity College

Securing an impressive second place was an entry that paid homage to the cherished memories of a beloved pet.

Crafted entirely from a collection of horseshoes from Peobe, that had accompanied her throughout her life; a designer horse shoe sculpture took shape. The creation not only demonstrated artistic ability but also served as a testament to a bond between Olivia and her pet horse.

Ryan McElduff, a Year 11 Engineering pupil, worked closely with Isabela who drew the initial hand sketches to bring this sculpture to life. His knowledge and skill saw a sought after finished sculpture. Scooping second place for Olivia Brogan. A massive well done to Olivia and Dearbhail, another original idea that will keep the memories of Phoebe.

Capturing the admiration of the judges and claiming the third-place position was a gripping turtle sculpture.

Congratulations to Joseph and key adult, Siobhan, who scooped third place in Holy Trinity's flowerbed competition. Credit: Holy Trinity College

This entry, created with meticulous attention to detail, celebrated the significance of pets in Joseph’s life. Japa the turtle, as an incorporated feature highlighted its importance as a cherished pet and their companionship.

With a lot of thought, this flowerbed really generated many positive conversations. The clay head sculpture along with the colourful camouflage painting of the tyre totally energised the focus of the project for repurposing old material. Congratulations to Joseph and key adult, Siobhan.

The remaining entries were equally impressive and highlighted the diverse talents of the students. A creative clothesline, embellished with old school jerseys, showcased the school’s unity and history, reminding everyone of the countless memories shared throughout the years.

A vintage wheelbarrow, seemingly toppled over, overflowed with an explosion of colourful flowers, portraying resilience and the beauty that can arise from unexpected circumstances. Among the other noteworthy entries was a transformed old bicycle, reborn as a living work of art through a combination of vibrant paint and carefully selected plants.

Lastly, a guitar sculpture, carefully shaped by the hands of the students and adorned with artistic flourishes by the Art department, brought together the theme of music and nature in a harmonious celebration of creativity.