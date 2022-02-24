Honorary degree for Wilma

At a ceremony to officially install Dr Colin Davidson as the sixth Chancellor of Ulster University, the internationally renowned artist will be honoured for his outstanding commitment to remembrance, healing and excellence in the field of art.

Golf and hospitality consultant Wilma Erskine OBE will be recognised for her outstanding services to golf tourism, economic regeneration and securing Royal Portrush as the 2019 venue for the British Open.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Rafael Bengoa, who led who led a review into the Northern Ireland health service, and award-winning playwright and creator of ‘Derry Girls’ Lisa McGee will join those being conferred as honorary graduates in recognition of their exceptional contribution within their specific field, across the areas of construction, media, arts, education, community regeneration and business.

Wilma Erskine OBE

Ulster University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew said: “Each year, we welcome thousands of students to Ulster University, and during their studies we strive to equip them with the skills, knowledge and experience required to make a positive contribution to society.

“We firmly believe it is important that our students have positive role models to whom they can look up to for inspiration; role models who are making a real difference in the world around them, whether locally or globally.”

Colin Davidson succeeds James Nesbitt as Chancellor of Ulster University.