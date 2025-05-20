Host of nominations for Causeway Coast and Glens staff and students in OCN Awards
OCN is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.
Northern Regional College has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Provider of the Year category and the Advancing Learning Through Innovation category.
NRC student Charlie Fleck is a finalist in the Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year award while Ian Forsythe is shortlisted for the award of Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year.
Sam Welsh of Northern Regional College is shortlisted for Further Education Learner of the Year.
Representing Rossmar School in Limavady is Coree Crawford in the category of Schools Learner of the Year while teacher Peter Knox is a finalist in the award for Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year.
The OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards 2025 will take place at Titanic Belfast on Tuesday, June 24.