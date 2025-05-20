Staff and students from around Causeway Coast and Glens have been recognised with a host of nominations in the Open College Network (OCN) Learning Endeavour Awards.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OCN is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.

Northern Regional College has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Provider of the Year category and the Advancing Learning Through Innovation category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NRC student Charlie Fleck is a finalist in the Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year award while Ian Forsythe is shortlisted for the award of Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year.

Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN: “We have been delighted with the huge response from learners and their education and training providers." CREDIT DARREN KIDD

Sam Welsh of Northern Regional College is shortlisted for Further Education Learner of the Year.

Representing Rossmar School in Limavady is Coree Crawford in the category of Schools Learner of the Year while teacher Peter Knox is a finalist in the award for Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year.

The OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards 2025 will take place at Titanic Belfast on Tuesday, June 24.