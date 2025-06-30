Immersive classroom designed to support school children at Belfast’s W5

The Education Authority (EA), BT and W5 have announced the opening of a brand-new immersive classroom designed to provide support and learning experiences for children and young people.

Education Minister Paul Givan cut the ribbon to formally open the immersive classroom, based at W5 Belfast, which is a 5G-enabled interactive simulation experience that uses a range of sensory and visual interactions.

The classroom will have designated priority days for Special Schools (including Specialist Provisions) which will be free of charge, supporting those with additional needs. All NI schools can access this additional facility as part of their educational visit to W5.

The fully immersive room uses cameras and HD projectors to bring content to life across the room’s walls and floor. Inside the Classroom, users can experience real-life or imagined scenarios in detail; and virtually transport themselves into simulated environments augmented with lights, sounds and smells.

Pupil from Torbank School experiences the Immersive Classroom

The Classroom comes equipped with a content library which contains thousands of computer-generated scenarios, real-life environments, games and training experiences. It is also compatible with VR, AR and XR technologies to enhance the user experience.

Brian Morrissey, Head of Government and Education, BT Northern Ireland, said:

“Immersive Classrooms offer a unique opportunity for people to have fully customisable interactive experience.

“This can be particularly impactful for supporting learning and experiences for school children and can be tailored to meet the requirements of those with additional needs.

Pupil from Clifton School experiences the Immersive Classroom

“We are proud to work alongside EA and W5 to support the growing and vital use of technology to enhance the learning and development of young people across Northern Ireland.”

The EA’s EdIS (Education Information Solutions) Programme, which is transforming the educational landscape through technological innovation, worked closely with BT in delivering the Immersive Classroom. This forms part of BT’s social value commitment as a result of being awarded the EdIS Wireless Project, which has brought best in class wireless connectivity to over 1,100 schools in Northern Ireland.

Frances Meehan, Director of the Education Authority’s EdIS Programme, said: “The EA’s invaluable partnerships with BT and W5 have had a transformative impact on education delivery in Northern Ireland and together we have achieved remarkable milestones.

“We are thrilled to officially launch this new facility, which will be available to all. We are especially excited about the potential of the Immersive Classroom to enrich learning experiences for our SEN pupils, with three days each week dedicated exclusively to their use at no cost.”

Paul Givan, Education Minister alongside Victoria Denoon (W5), Brian Morrissey (BT) and Frances Meehan (EA) with Torbank School and Clifton School

The Immersive Classroom is housed in W5, Northern Ireland’s award-winning science and discovery centre which offers more than 250 STEM-based exhibits, interactive workshops, and hands-on science shows for learners of all ages.

W5’s four floors explore everything from nature and climate change to optical illusions to film and television to how the human body works, offering thought-provoking fun for the whole family. Alongside its range of permanent exhibits, W5 also offers an extensive programme of seasonal exhibitions and events.

Victoria Denoon, Head of W5, said: “W5 is proud to launch this Immersive Classroom, alongside the Education Authority and BT, representing an exciting step forward in the integration of technology and education.

“This state-of-the-art multi-sensory environment offers a dynamic and inclusive Classroom where pupils can engage with bespoke content tailored to their individual learning needs and styles. Importantly, it provides meaningful support for young people with special educational needs, creating opportunities for deeper engagement and more accessible learning experiences.”

The Immersive Classroom will be available for Schools across all sectors to book from September 2025, with content ready to support many aspects of the school curriculum and bespoke options available.

Paul Givan, Education Minister, said: “It was a pleasure to formally open the Immersive Classroom, based at W5 Belfast. New technologies are helping to transform how we live and learn, and it is vital that our children, young people and educators have the skills to harness its potential responsibly both in and outside the classroom.

“The use of immersive technology will provide an exciting and important resource to enrich education for all our children and young people in Northern Ireland, and I look forward to seeing the impact this and future projects will have on education”

Schools can get in contact from September via [email protected] to make a booking. Open days to showcase this facility to schools will take place in the new term.