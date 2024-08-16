In 19 pictures: Portadown College students celebrate 'outstanding' results at A-Level

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portadown College is celebrating an excellent examination series for its Sixth Formers who, against the backdrop of a widely publicised return to pre-pandemic grading by CCEA in Northern Ireland, have produced very strong outcomes across both A2 and AS cohorts.

At A Level, the College surpassed the NI Grammar School A* tally with a bumper crop of A* grades (13.3%).

Special congratulations go to the following Year 14 students on their exceptional personal successes at A Level:

4 A* – Naomi Dundas, John McQuitty, Frances Smith.

Portadown College students who received their A2 results on Thursday.

The following students also secured outstanding achievements:

3 A* and 1 A – Rachel Finlay, Charlie Givans.

3 A* – Rachel Abraham, Becky Irwin, Ben Marshall, Eva McCorry, Anna Mills, Emily Moore, Rhianna Stewart.

3 A*/A grades – Amy Barron, Jade Black, Hope Collins, Sarah Cosgrove, Grace Eagle, Eva Ellis, Matthew Hanna, Ben Irwin, Rebecca Kenny, Rachel Qua, Hollie Martin, Lois McCammon, Jayne McCusker, Alasdair McGuinness, Sophie McMahon, Lauren Proctor, Adomas Silinskas, Rachel Spence.

3 A grades – Jude Allen, Alexander Burnett, Faith Carville,,James Chamberlain, Jack Gibson, Daniel Gillis, Jamie Jackson, Sofija Kaniauskaite, Milele Mason, Jude Robinson, Ellie Warnock, Hannah Strain.

Principal Gillian Gibb commented: “Sincere congratulations to our A Level class of 2024 on such praiseworthy achievements. Our students have demonstrated impressive dedication, industry and natural talent to secure these outstanding A Level performances.

"Governors and the senior leadership team recognise and value the unstinting encouragement of our parents and carers in contributing to these superb outcomes. Special thanks also to Portadown College’s teaching and support staff for their sterling efforts to ensure that the A2 class of 2024 availed of a high calibre educational experience throughout their College career.”

“Similarly, our Year 13 cohort attained an excellent set of AS results, outstripping the NI Grammar School outcome with 84.2 % of grades awarded at A - C.

"Congratulations to our top AS performers, all of whom achieved four A grades: Uel Brown, Jake Cooke, Jamie Craig, Jack Ferguson, Charis Hamilton, Jack Montgomery, Jack Rodgers, Isaac Speers, Lucy Toal, Jack Todd.

"A further 17 students in the cohort achieved 3 A grades: Emilie Beeching, Olivia Cuthbert, Rebekah Flavelle, Sarah Lowe, Mollie-Sue McLoughlin, Clara McWilliams, Rebecca Neilly, Sandra Peciak, Matthew Quinn, Faith Rowe, Dan Somerville, Abigail Wallis, Kyle Watterson, Daniel Waugh, Mollie Weatherup, Ruby Weir, Sophie Young.”

In commending the excellent grades attained by Year 13, Miss Gibb expressed best wishes to PC’s AS students for the forthcoming academic year: “Our Year 13 students should be proud of their achievements at this stage which provide a strong foundation for success at A2. Very best wishes to our returning students for their Year 14 courses.

"As a College community, we are mindful that many students have coped with various personal challenges on their journey through the 2023-24 academic year. We are proud of their individual attainments, extending to each and every one our very best wishes for health, happiness and fulfilment in the future.”