In photos: numeracy event at Newtownabbey school raises £1,500 for NSPCC

NSPCC Number Day is an annual event aimed at children in nurseries, primary and secondary schools, with teachers and pupils raising vital funds for the NSPCC while having fun with maths.

Commenting after the event, Principal of the Glengormley-based school, Mr R Smith said: “Celebrating numeracy in this way and incorporating the NSPCC Number Day teachers’ resource sheets is a great idea and fun for all.

"The kids loved the day. We’re delighted to have raised £1,500 for the charity, all the while learning and having fun with numbers."

Karen Walker, NSPCC Northern Ireland Schools Service Manager, added: “Number Day is a fantastic educational fundraising initiative from the NSPCC, and we’re thrilled that so many Northern Ireland schools participated this year.

“Thank you to Ashgrove Primary and all the schools that took part. All of the money raised will be used to fund our vital services, including Childline.”

With around 90 per cent of income coming from supporters, including schools, funds raised from Number Day help support vital NSPCC services such as Childline and the charity’s Speak Out Stay Safe programme, which sees the NSPCC visit primary schools in Northern Ireland and teach children how to recognise signs of abuse and neglect, and who to talk to if they are worried.

Any schools interested in participating in future Number Day or NSPCC NI events, contact, Grainne Girvan, Schools Coordinator at: [email protected]

For information about the NSPCC and its work, visit www.nspcc.org.uk

