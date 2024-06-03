The evening was full of nostalgia as current and former staff and students gathered to share memories and stories of the campus.
As the College marks the end of an era in Ballymoney, excitement is mounting as they embark on a new chapter at Causeway campus in Coleraine, welcoming new and returning students in September.
Attending Northern Regional College’s Ballymoney final event are former Ballymoney Technical College students who attended in mid-1970s, Maureen McCollum, Ruth Buchanan, Rosemary McCollum and Arlene Carson. Photo: NRC
Former student Andrea Mooney pictured with Sean Laverty, Chief Operating Officer of Northern Regional College. Photo: NRC
Christine Brown, Vice-Principal Teaching & Learning, Brendan Patterson, Governing Body member, Mel Higgins, Principal & Chief Executive and Sean Laverty, Chief Operating Officer enjoying the celebrations. Photo: NRC
Northern Regional College Level 3 Music students, Claudia McLaughlin-Hunt and Amelia Galbraith and Music lecturer Danielle Birkett, who provided musical entertainment at the celebratory farewell event of the College’s Ballymoney campus. Photo: NRC