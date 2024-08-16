A school spokesperson said: “The school community is bursting with pride, not only for the outstanding academic results but also for the many different pathways our students are now embarking on as they step confidently into their futures.

"For some students, the culmination of years of hard work means they have secured places in a diverse range of courses, from engineering to the arts and humanities. Their success is a testament to their dedication, resilience, and the high-quality education they have received at North Coast Integrated College.

"However, success at our school is not defined solely by university acceptance letters. We recognise that each student’s journey is unique, and we celebrate all forms of achievement. For some of our graduates, apprenticeships offer an exciting and practical route into their chosen careers.

"These students are taking their first steps into the world of work, equipped with the skills and knowledge that will allow them to thrive and grow. Their hands-on experience will be invaluable as they build their careers in industries such as technology, business, and trades.

"Others are choosing to enter the workforce directly, applying their talents in various sectors. Whether in local businesses, creative industries, or starting their own ventures, these young adults are demonstrating that success can take many forms. At North Coast Integrated, we are just as proud of the students who are forging their own paths in the world of work as we are of those continuing their academic journeys.”

Angela Passmore, Principal of North Coast Integrated, expressed her immense pride in this year’s cohort: “We are incredibly proud of every single one of our students, not just for their academic achievements, but for the mature, thoughtful, and determined young adults they have become.

"Success is not just about grades – it’s about finding your path and having the courage to follow it. Our students have shown that they are more than ready to embrace the future, whatever that may look like for them.”

Ms. Passmore also extended her heartfelt thanks to the staff at North Coast Integrated, whose dedication and commitment have been instrumental in preparing students for their next steps.

“Our teachers and support staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that each student is supported and challenged to reach their full potential. Their passion for education and their belief in our students have been key to the success we are celebrating today.”

1 . EDUCATION Shaolin and Marley celebrate A level results. Photo: NORTH COAST COLLEGE

2 . EDUCATION Jack and JJ celebrate their A level results. Photo: NORTH COAST COLLEGE

3 . EDUCATION Tiernagh with her very proud parents. Photo: NORTH COAST COLLEGE

4 . EDUCATION Travis, Lucy and Robyn celebrate their A level results. Photo: NORTH COAST COLLEGE