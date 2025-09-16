In pictures: Achievements of pupils celebrated at Cookstown High School prize day

The event brought together prize winners, staff, parents, and friends of the school in a warm and uplifting recognition of the hard work and accomplishments that define the school community.

This year’s Prize Day held particular significance as Cookstown High School stands on the cusp of two historic milestones: the 220th anniversary of its founding and the 70th anniversary of its relocation to the picturesque setting of Coolnafranky Demesne. As the school enters a year of celebration to mark these important anniversaries, the occasion served as a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of learning, growth, and service that continues to shape generations of pupils.

The school community was honoured to welcome former pupil David Ames OLY as their guest speaker. A distinguished international hockey player and three-time Olympian, Mr Ames captained both England and Great Britain in 2022 and has accumulated over 210 caps. David’s journey from Cookstown High School to the world stage is a testament to resilience, leadership, and character. Now Assistant Coach to the Wales Men's Senior Team, he continues to inspire the next generation – both on and off the pitch.

The Rev A Dickey opened Prize Day in prayer and the Chair of Governors, Mrs Dripps, addressed the audience, expressing her sincere thanks to both new and departing staff for their dedication and service, with particular mention of two long-serving science teachers, Mr Williamson and Mrs Brooks, who retired this year. The Chair also expressed gratitude to the entire staff body for their hard work, particularly during the recent full school inspection, which saw both pupils and staff praised by inspectors for their conduct and commitment.

Despite the financial pressures in the education sector and increasing expectations from government and parents, the provision of high-quality teaching, care and support, as well as a varied programme of extra-curricular activities were also acknowledged. ‘A true measure of our success as a school lies not only in academic achievement, but in whether we are nurturing young people who are confident

in their own worth; individuals who do not rely on the approval of others to feel valued. We believe that every child is blessed with a unique gift or talent, and it is our hope that during their time here, they will discover and develop that spark. Our vibrant programme of extracurricular activities plays a vital role in this journey, offering opportunities to grow, explore, and thrive. From outstanding sporting achievements to exceptional musical and dramatic performances, alongside impressive work in technology and the arts, there has been a remarkable breadth of activity throughout the year. School trips, Duke of Edinburgh expeditions, and charitable initiatives have further enriched the experience, shaping well-rounded, compassionate young people prepared to make a meaningful impact in the world.’

In a personal reflection, marking 50 years since she herself became a pupil at the school, Mrs. Dripps shared memories of school life in the 1970s and acknowledged the profound role Cookstown High School has played in shaping generations and the community.

Following Mrs Dripps’ address, Principal Miss Evans took the opportunity to reflect on the school’s distinguished history. Miss Evans reminded the audience that the school’s story began in 1806, when the Reverend Thomas Miller established a school on Molesworth Street—then known as Cookstown Academy. Around the same time, the Rimington sisters founded a Ladies’ Boarding School in the town. For over a century, these two institutions educated generations of young people in Cookstown, before uniting in 1924 to form a co-educational school under the name Cookstown College.

By the 1950s, now known as Cookstown High School and serving some 200 pupils, it became clear that the existing buildings could no longer meet the needs of a growing school community. In 1955, a visionary move saw the school relocate to its current home on the historic Coolnafranky Demesne—sharing the site with the newly established Cookstown Secondary Intermediate School.

Though operating separately, both schools served the same families and the wider local community. In the early 1970s, during a period of major educational reform, a progressive decision was made to merge the two schools. By 1977, the modern-day Cookstown High School was formed – a unique institution combining the strengths of both grammar and secondary education and continuing to serve Cookstown and the surrounding areas with pride and purpose.

Miss Evans also took a moment to pay tribute to former Headmaster Mr Wilfrid Young, who sadly passed away in March. ‘Mr Young led the school with distinction for 19 years and was instrumental in overseeing the successful merger of the grammar and secondary schools. Remembered as an erudite, warm, and kind gentleman, he held a deep affection for both The High School and the wider Cookstown community. His legacy is woven into the very fabric of the school’s story, and he will be fondly remembered for his wisdom, approachability, and unwavering support of pupils and staff alike.’

‘Today, Cookstown High School is a thriving and inclusive community, home to over 900 pupils and a dedicated team of staff. While it is difficult to imagine the simplicity of school life in the early 1800s, the values that have defined us over two centuries—excellence, opportunity, and support – remain central to our mission.’

As Miss Evans reflected, ‘the long history and Christian ethos of The High School is not merely something we honour from the past—it continues to shape who we are today and inspires the path we take into the future.’

Reflecting on the power of school days, Miss Evans reminded the audience that ‘the experiences we share during our time at school leave a lasting imprint on our lives. Wherever life may take us and whatever path we choose, the memories of school—of friendships formed, confidence gained, and teachers who believed in us—remain part of who we are.’

1 . Prize day 25 Pictured are Principal- Miss Gwyneth Evans, Chair of Board of Governors – Mrs Lynne Dripps, (Guest Speaker) – Mr David Ames, Head Girl – Lois Simpson and Head Boy- Matt Barrett. Photo: Contributed

2 . Prize day 25 Pictured are Mr David Ames, Miss Gwyneth Evans, Mrs Lynne Dripps R. J. Allen Cup for Best Overall Performance at ‘A’ Level – Theo Thompson The Coolnafranky Cup for Best Overall Performance in Lower Sixth – Katie Ferguson. Photo: Contributed

3 . Prize day 25 Pictured are Mr David Ames, Miss Gwyneth Evans, Mrs Lynne Dripps J. Allen Cup for Best Overall Performance at GCSE (Boys) – Jack Suitor and Keith Otterson- Shared cup Morrison Memorial Cup for Best Overall Performance at GCSE (Girls) Maddison Badger. Photo: Contributed