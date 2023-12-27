In pictures: Ballymoney Model Integrated PS pupils present 'Bah Humbug' for family and friends
Year 6 pupils from Ballymoney Model Integrated Primary School welcomed family and friends to watch their production of Bah Humbug! on December 15.
By Una Culkin
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 10:03 GMT
Through acting, singing and dancing, the pupils depicted the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge on his journey to discovering the real meaning of Christmas.
Scrooge (Harry Doey) was joined on stage by Bob Cratchit (Samuel Mercer-Smith), Jacob Marley (Harry Kennedy) and the spirits of Christmas Past (Ella Campbell), Present (Lyla McDowell) and Future (Zach), who were on a mission to change the stubborn character's ways.
Staff at BMIPS were very proud to see all of their pupils shining brightly on stage.
