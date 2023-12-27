Year 6 pupils from Ballymoney Model Integrated Primary School welcomed family and friends to watch their production of Bah Humbug! on December 15.

Through acting, singing and dancing, the pupils depicted the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge on his journey to discovering the real meaning of Christmas.

Scrooge (Harry Doey) was joined on stage by Bob Cratchit (Samuel Mercer-Smith), Jacob Marley (Harry Kennedy) and the spirits of Christmas Past (Ella Campbell), Present (Lyla McDowell) and Future (Zach), who were on a mission to change the stubborn character's ways.

Staff at BMIPS were very proud to see all of their pupils shining brightly on stage.

Townspeople from the production of "Bah Humbug!" Photo: Ballymoney Model Integrated PS

Thieves from the production of "Bah Humbug!" Photo: Ballymoney Model IPS

Some of the young performers from Bah Humbug! Photo: Ballymoney Model Integrated PS