Register
BREAKING

In pictures: Ballymoney Model Integrated PS pupils present 'Bah Humbug' for family and friends

Year 6 pupils from Ballymoney Model Integrated Primary School welcomed family and friends to watch their production of Bah Humbug! on December 15.
By Una Culkin
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 10:03 GMT

Through acting, singing and dancing, the pupils depicted the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge on his journey to discovering the real meaning of Christmas.

Scrooge (Harry Doey) was joined on stage by Bob Cratchit (Samuel Mercer-Smith), Jacob Marley (Harry Kennedy) and the spirits of Christmas Past (Ella Campbell), Present (Lyla McDowell) and Future (Zach), who were on a mission to change the stubborn character's ways.

Staff at BMIPS were very proud to see all of their pupils shining brightly on stage.

Townspeople from the production of "Bah Humbug!"

1. Education

Townspeople from the production of "Bah Humbug!" Photo: Ballymoney Model Integrated PS

Thieves from the production of "Bah Humbug!"

2. Education

Thieves from the production of "Bah Humbug!" Photo: Ballymoney Model IPS

Some of the young performers from Bah Humbug!

3. Education

Some of the young performers from Bah Humbug! Photo: Ballymoney Model Integrated PS

Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future from the production of Bah Humbug

4. Education

Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future from the production of Bah Humbug Photo: Ballymoney Model Integrated PS

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page