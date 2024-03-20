A spokesperson for the school said that the children enjoyed meeting “the wonderful residents there”.
"We had a fantastic morning and special times were had by all. Thank you to Bohill House for allowing us to come along.”
1. NEWS
Some of the children from Ballysally Primary School in Coleraine visited the wonderful residents of the Bohill Care Home to read together with them. Photo: BALLYSALLY PRIMARY SCHOOL
2. NEWS
Some of the children from Ballysally Primary School in Coleraine visited the wonderful residents of the Bohill Care Home to read together with them. Photo: BALLYSALLY PS
3. NEWS
Some of the children from Ballysally Primary School in Coleraine visited the wonderful residents of the Bohill Care Home to read together with them. Photo: BALLYSALLY PRIMARY SCHOOL
4. NEWS
Some of the children from Ballysally Primary School in Coleraine visited the wonderful residents of the Bohill Care Home to read together with them. Photo: BALLYSALLY PRIMARY SCHOOL