IN PICTURES: Ballysally children visit to Bohill Care Home to read with the residents

The children from Ballysally Primary School recently went to Bohill House Care Home to read together with some of the residents there.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2024, 10:34 GMT

A spokesperson for the school said that the children enjoyed meeting “the wonderful residents there”.

"We had a fantastic morning and special times were had by all. Thank you to Bohill House for allowing us to come along.”

Some of the children from Ballysally Primary School in Coleraine visited the wonderful residents of the Bohill Care Home to read together with them.

Some of the children from Ballysally Primary School in Coleraine visited the wonderful residents of the Bohill Care Home to read together with them. Photo: BALLYSALLY PRIMARY SCHOOL

