IN PICTURES: BBC Comes to Coleraine sporting event at Coleraine Grammar School

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:36 BST
BBC Northern Ireland has been celebrating its 100th birthday with a series of events in Coleraine, starting with a special sporting event in Coleraine Grammar on October 8.

BC Comes to Town in Coleraine began with a special BBC Sport NI event which brought together Olympic Champions Dame Mary Peters and Hannah Scott for a conversation about sport, the Olympics and much else besides.

Also appearing was Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott’s team mate at Paris 2024 when they were part of the team which won GB’s first ever Olympic gold medal in the Women’s quadruple sculls.

This invitation-only event involved pupils from several local schools and was hosted by Nigel Ringland.

Hannah Scott with Lady Mary Peters

1. NEWS

Hannah Scott with Lady Mary Peters Photo: BBC

Hannah Scott with Lady Mary Peters

2. NEWS

Hannah Scott with Lady Mary Peters Photo: BBC

Pupils and teachers from Coleraine Grammar and Loreto College with Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott, Lady Mary Peters

3. NEWS

Pupils and teachers from Coleraine Grammar and Loreto College with Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott, Lady Mary Peters Photo: BBC

Noah and Eddie McCloskey from Loreto College with Thomas Hamilton, VP Coleraine Grammar School with Hannah Scott and Lady Mary Peters

4. NEWS

Noah and Eddie McCloskey from Loreto College with Thomas Hamilton, VP Coleraine Grammar School with Hannah Scott and Lady Mary Peters Photo: BBC

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BBCColeraineBBC Northern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice