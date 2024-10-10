BC Comes to Town in Coleraine began with a special BBC Sport NI event which brought together Olympic Champions Dame Mary Peters and Hannah Scott for a conversation about sport, the Olympics and much else besides.

Also appearing was Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott’s team mate at Paris 2024 when they were part of the team which won GB’s first ever Olympic gold medal in the Women’s quadruple sculls.

This invitation-only event involved pupils from several local schools and was hosted by Nigel Ringland.

