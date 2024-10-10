The children sang songs, completed their own weather forecast and learned about all different types of weather.
The children were tasked with bringing in weather-related accessories and arrived in school with everything from bikinis to sun hats, earmuffs and umbrellas!
BBC NI weather presenter Cecilia Daly visited Millburn Primary School in Coleraine for a weather watching workshop on Wednesday, October 9. Photo: MILLBURN PS
