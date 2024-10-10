IN PICTURES: BBC's weather presenter Cecilia drops in on Millburn Primary School pupils

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Oct 2024, 15:58 BST
BBC NI weather presenter Cecilia Daly paid a visit to Coleraine’s Millburn Primary School on October 9 for a weather watching workshop.

The children sang songs, completed their own weather forecast and learned about all different types of weather.

The children were tasked with bringing in weather-related accessories and arrived in school with everything from bikinis to sun hats, earmuffs and umbrellas!

BBC NI weather presenter Cecilia Daly visited Millburn Primary School in Coleraine for a weather watching workshop on Wednesday, October 9.

1. NEWS

BBC NI weather presenter Cecilia Daly visited Millburn Primary School in Coleraine for a weather watching workshop on Wednesday, October 9. Photo: MILLBURN PS

BBC NI weather presenter Cecilia Daly visited Millburn Primary School in Coleraine for a weather watching workshop on Wednesday, October 9.

2. NEWS

BBC NI weather presenter Cecilia Daly visited Millburn Primary School in Coleraine for a weather watching workshop on Wednesday, October 9. Photo: MILLBURN PS

BBC NI weather presenter Cecilia Daly visited Millburn Primary School in Coleraine for a weather watching workshop on Wednesday, October 9.

3. NEWS

BBC NI weather presenter Cecilia Daly visited Millburn Primary School in Coleraine for a weather watching workshop on Wednesday, October 9. Photo: MILLBURN PS

BBC NI weather presenter Cecilia Daly visited Millburn Primary School in Coleraine for a weather watching workshop on Wednesday, October 9.

4. NEWS

BBC NI weather presenter Cecilia Daly visited Millburn Primary School in Coleraine for a weather watching workshop on Wednesday, October 9. Photo: MILLBURN PRIMARY SCHOOL

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BBCColeraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice