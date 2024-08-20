In pictures: Carrickfergus Grammar records continued increase in A-Level pass rates

This statistic, which bucks the regional trend of falling top A Level and AS grades, sees the school sit comfortably above the Northern Ireland Grammar School average from 2023.

38 pupils at the school achieved at least 2 ‘A*/A’ grades in their A Level profile, representing 40% of the cohort. Particular congratulations go to Mya Branagh, Ciara Chambers, Timothy Grant, Christopher Hoy, Lois Irwin, Jessica Keys, Isaac Massey, Joy McCrory, Ellie McIlwrath, Lochlan McIntyre, Carrie Newbold, Owen Patterson, Abigail Shanks, Abbie Sullivan, Hannah Taylor and Megan Wright who all attained 3-4 A*/A grades.

At AS Level, 23 pupils achieved 3 ‘A’ grades in their examinations, with 30 pupils in total achieving 2 or more ‘A’ grades. Congratulations in particular to Adam Kingston, Georgia Laverty, Katie Lowry and Olivia Stuart who all attained 4 ‘A’ grades in their subject choices.

Speaking after the distribution of results, Principal James Maxwell said: “The results received by our pupils are remarkable in a year which has seen top ‘A’ Level grades fall across the region. Carrickfergus Grammar School has clearly and firmly bucked that trend in its ongoing pursuit of academic excellence for its pupils.”

“Each and every one of these pupils has been on a unique journey through secondary school. All of them, alongside their families and friends, faced the challenge and disruption of COVID-19 and consequent lockdowns as pupils in Years 10 and 11. They have demonstrated great courage and strength. We are utterly proud of them all, and on behalf of the Governors and staff of Carrickfergus Grammar School, I offer them all sincerest congratulations.”

“Carrickfergus Grammar School also believes that these results are a clear vindication of this school’s unrelenting priority on the development of high-quality learning and teaching, the innovative and sector-leading mechanisms our staff are putting in place for learning and teaching, and the school’s partnership with the very best schools and educational institutions across the UK to secure the best results for our pupils.”

“Carrickfergus Grammar School has recently been identified as the first Research School in Northern Ireland due to its prominence in learning and teaching, and will be hosting the very first ResearchED conference in Northern Ireland next month. The school was also announced in June as the Families First ‘School of the Year 2024’ for the Northern Region. Ultimately we believe our approach is impacting very significantly and positively on the experiences of pupils in the classroom. I wish to pay great tribute to the teachers and support staff of Carrickfergus Grammar School.”

1 . Results day Year 14 CGS pupils who gained at least two A grades at A2 level. Photo: Carrickfergus Grammar School

2 . Results day Year 14 pupils Christopher Hoy, Chloe McIlveen, Samuel Wilson and Benjamin Fairfowl. Photo: Carrickfergus Grammar School

3 . Results day Year 14 pupils Emma Simpson, Courtney McIlwaine, Alex Pherson, Ellis Branagh and Timothy Grant. Photo: Carrickfergus Grammar School