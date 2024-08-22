In pictures: Carrickfergus Grammar School GCSE pupils celebrate most impressive results ever

By Richard McMorris
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 14:19 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 11:32 BST
98% of pupils at Carrickfergus Grammar School achieved 7 or more A*-C grades at GCSE, with over a third of the year group achieving 7 or more A*/A grades in their GCSE profile. Over half the grades awarded at the school were A*/A.

The Principal of Carrickfergus Grammar School, Mr James Maxwell, congratulated GCSE students on their exam results. In a year which has seen the proportion of top grades fall across the country, Carrickfergus Gramar School has bucked the trend to produce its most impressive results ever.

Speaking after the distribution of results, Principal James Maxwell said: “We always knew that our GCSE cohort was exceptionally strong academically.

"These results are a testament to what can happen when teachers, parents and pupils work together in partnership to achieve high outcomes.

"The very significant success of our pupils reflects their hard work, determination and willingness to succeed. It is also symbolic of this school’s unrelenting focus on high standards in all aspects of school life, and the pursuit of high quality classroom teaching”.

Mr Maxwell continued: “A number of our GCSE students faced ill health and bereavement over the course of their GCSE journey. I would want to convey our utter pride and admiration at how those pupils have achieved.

I also wish to pay great tribute to the Governors, teachers and support staff of Carrickfergus Grammar School who have prepared pupils so admirably for public examinations.

Students looking pleased with their grades.

1. Results day

Students looking pleased with their grades. Photo: Carrickfergus Grammar School

Some of the Year 12 CGS GCSE pupils who gained seven or more A* or A grades

2. Results day

Some of the Year 12 CGS GCSE pupils who gained seven or more A* or A grades Photo: Carrickfergus Grammar School

Looking happy with their results are Mia M, Rebecca K, Hollie W, Jaye P, Megan H and Jasmine K

3. Results day

Looking happy with their results are Mia M, Rebecca K, Hollie W, Jaye P, Megan H and Jasmine K Photo: Carrickfergus Grammar School

Top student at GCSE 2024, Olivia W is congratulated on her results.

4. Results day

Top student at GCSE 2024, Olivia W is congratulated on her results. Photo: Carrickfergus Grammar School

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Carrickfergus Grammar SchoolGCSE

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.