In pictures: Carrickfergus Grammar School GCSE pupils celebrate most impressive results ever

The Principal of Carrickfergus Grammar School, Mr James Maxwell, congratulated GCSE students on their exam results. In a year which has seen the proportion of top grades fall across the country, Carrickfergus Gramar School has bucked the trend to produce its most impressive results ever.

Speaking after the distribution of results, Principal James Maxwell said: “We always knew that our GCSE cohort was exceptionally strong academically.

"These results are a testament to what can happen when teachers, parents and pupils work together in partnership to achieve high outcomes.

"The very significant success of our pupils reflects their hard work, determination and willingness to succeed. It is also symbolic of this school’s unrelenting focus on high standards in all aspects of school life, and the pursuit of high quality classroom teaching”.

Mr Maxwell continued: “A number of our GCSE students faced ill health and bereavement over the course of their GCSE journey. I would want to convey our utter pride and admiration at how those pupils have achieved.

I also wish to pay great tribute to the Governors, teachers and support staff of Carrickfergus Grammar School who have prepared pupils so admirably for public examinations.

1 . Results day Students looking pleased with their grades. Photo: Carrickfergus Grammar School

2 . Results day Some of the Year 12 CGS GCSE pupils who gained seven or more A* or A grades Photo: Carrickfergus Grammar School

3 . Results day Looking happy with their results are Mia M, Rebecca K, Hollie W, Jaye P, Megan H and Jasmine K Photo: Carrickfergus Grammar School