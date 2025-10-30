Both Hezlett Primary School and Ballykelly Primary School offered to host the exhibition, which explores the experiences of those who resettled in the Causeway Coast and Glens area from around the world during the 20th and 21st century.

The exhibition uses both historical records and first person experiences, highlighting the varied backgrounds of our communities. It also takes time to acknowledge the contributions many different nationalities have made to our society.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan, commented: “Good Relations week is an ideal time for pupils to learn about other countries and cultures.

“I am delighted to see schools partnering with Council in this way. It is important that we encourage our children to understand the reasons why people have come from other countries and chosen to make Causeway Coast and Glens their home.

“Thank you to Council’s Good Relations team for continuing to engage with our young people.”

Good Relations Officer, Joy Wisener, added: “This exhibition was first created in 2023 in a joint initiative between our Museums team & the Good Relations team.

“We’re grateful to all the people who have shared their very personal journeys with us in order to create the exhibition. It’s very encouraging to see how the content of this exhibition has been used by both Hezlett and Ballykelly Primary Schools to make their pupils aware of how diverse our communities are.

“This year’s theme for Good Relations week is ‘Connect’ and the World of Stories exhibition certainly provides an opportunity for connection with those around us on many different levels.”

Anyone wishing to know more can explore a digital version of the World of Stories exhibition, and other materials on the Northern Ireland Community Archive.

‘A World of Stories’ received support from The Executive Office as part of the ‘Together: Building a United Community’ strategy.

1 . EDUCATION Council’s Good Relations team worked with Hezlett and Ballykelly Primary Schools to bring the World of Stories exhibition to pupils this Good Relations Week 2025. Photo: CCGBC

