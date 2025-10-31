The Challenge programme aims to promote agricultural education, sustainability and skills development.
Hosted by ABP in partnership with Certified Irish Angus Producer Group, the exhibition brought together Year 11 pupils from schools across Northern Ireland to present their ideas on key issues affecting agriculture, food production and land use.
With 39 school teams competing, it was the largest participation since the competition began in 2017.
Local schools competing were Ballymoney High School, Cross and Passion College, Ballycastle and St Killian's College, Carnlough.
Pictured taking part in the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from St Killian’s College, Carnlough - pupils Colleen McLoughlin, Grace O’Neill and Owen Reid. Photo: ABP
