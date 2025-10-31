Pictured taking part in the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from Cross and Passion College - pupils Chloe McClafferty and Marnie Squires. Absent from the photo is Katie Berry.placeholder image
Pictured taking part in the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from Cross and Passion College - pupils Chloe McClafferty and Marnie Squires. Absent from the photo is Katie Berry.

IN PICTURES: Causeway Coast & Glens schools compete in 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge exhibition

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Oct 2025, 12:10 GMT
Causeway Coast & Glens schools have taken part in the biggest ever ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition.

The Challenge programme aims to promote agricultural education, sustainability and skills development.

Hosted by ABP in partnership with Certified Irish Angus Producer Group, the exhibition brought together Year 11 pupils from schools across Northern Ireland to present their ideas on key issues affecting agriculture, food production and land use.

With 39 school teams competing, it was the largest participation since the competition began in 2017.

Local schools competing were Ballymoney High School, Cross and Passion College, Ballycastle and St Killian's College, Carnlough.

Pictured taking part in the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from St Killian’s College, Carnlough - pupils Colleen McLoughlin, Grace O’Neill and Owen Reid.

Pictured taking part in the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from St Killian’s College, Carnlough - pupils Colleen McLoughlin, Grace O’Neill and Owen Reid. Photo: ABP

Pictured taking part in the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from St Killian’s College, Carnlough - pupils Eoin O’Neill, Callum Hughes and Ruairi Scullion.

Pictured taking part in the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from St Killian’s College, Carnlough - pupils Eoin O’Neill, Callum Hughes and Ruairi Scullion. Photo: ABP

Pictured taking part in the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from St Killian’s College, Carnlough - pupils Saorise McNeill, Poppy Wilson, Majella Johnston and Grace McVeigh.

Pictured taking part in the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from St Killian’s College, Carnlough - pupils Saorise McNeill, Poppy Wilson, Majella Johnston and Grace McVeigh. Photo: ABP

Pictured taking part in the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from Ballymoney High School - pupils Eva McCafferty, Emily Campbell, Kayley McCaughern and Colin Shaw.

Pictured taking part in the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from Ballymoney High School - pupils Eva McCafferty, Emily Campbell, Kayley McCaughern and Colin Shaw. Photo: ABP

