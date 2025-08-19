At A2 the school was delighted that 76.4% of pupils achieved at least 3 A*- C grades. Impressively, 15 pupils achieved at least 1 A*: Jack Boyd, Mairi Clements, Erin Coates, Sophie Cooke, Daniel Courtney, Ellie Davis, Stevie Edgar, Sophie Hogg, Sabrina Ko, Katie Rose McCarroll, Matthew McCracken, Daniel McIlreavy, Oliwia Piatek, Daniel Smyth, Erin Wright and Anna Yeng.

29 pupils performed exceptionally well with at least 2 A grades awarded and 16 of those pupils gained at least 3 A grades in their subjects. They were: Mairi Clements, Erin Coates, Sophie Cooke, Daniel Courtney, Stevie Edgar, Sophie Hogg, Matthew McCracken, Daniel Smyth, Erin Wright, Victoria Conn, Grace Higgins, Sophie McKay, Lola Neill, Isobel Pinder, Emily Steele and Micah Rochoy.

Furthermore, Shay Farrelly, Katie Rose McCarroll and Alan Wysocki achieved success in 4 A-levels with grades ranging from A* - C across their 4 subjects.

Many pupils are beginning highly competitive university courses. Head Boy (Matthew McCracken) will be studying History and International Relations and Head Girl (Isobel Pinder) is pursuing Pharmaceutical Science - both at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB).

Several other pupils will also be continuing their studies at QUB. Erin Coates will be studying Architecture, Daniel Courtney is enrolled in Software Engineering, Sophie Hogg is going into Social Work, Sophie McKay is starting Law, Daniel Smyth will be studying Law and Politics and Erin Wright will be taking up Biomedical Science.

Elsewhere, Mairi Clements will be studying Biology at the University of Bristol, Victoria Conn is heading to Harper Adams to study Veterinary Medicine, and Sophie Cooke will be taking up Occupational Therapy at Cardiff University. Grace Higgins will be studying Dentistry at the University of Dundee, Emily Steele is going into Primary Education at Stranmillis, and Sabrina Ko is planning to study Fine Art, with her final choice between Edinburgh and Northumbria.

The pupils mentioned here are only a selection of the pleasing results the pupils achieved.

Headmaster, Dr Carruthers said: “We are immensely proud of our pupils’ outstanding achievements in this year’s A-level examinations. Their results are a testament to their dedication, resilience, and the unwavering support of our teaching staff and families. ”These accomplishments not only reflect academic excellence but also the strength of character and commitment that our pupils have shown throughout their studies. We congratulate each and every one of them and look forward to seeing the bright futures they will undoubtedly shape.”

AS LEVELS

Coleraine Grammar School was also pleased to report that their Year 13 pupils achieved strong results in their AS examinations.

Overall, 50 pupils achieved at least 1 A grade with 23 pupils awarded 2 A grades or above. 11 of these pupils gained an outstanding 3 A grades or above: Nina Balmer, Haydn Dickson, Erin Doyle, Molly Devlin, Matthew Farlow, Jessica Hinch, Isla McClelland, Gracie McNally, Emma McMullan, Sophie Stewart and Ben Wisener.

Impressively, Haydn Dickson, Kuba Kepka and Herve Viscomi achieved an A in A level Mathematics in 1 year.

These pupils represent just a glimpse of the many outstanding AS results achieved across the year group. Congratulations to all on their well-arned success — a reflection of their hard work and the collective support of staff, peers, and families.

1 . EDUCATION Victoria Conn, Emily Steele and Eloise Markey open their results Photo: Dave-Stewart

2 . EDUCATION A2 2As and above Photo: Dave-Stewart

3 . EDUCATION A2 At least 1A star Photo: Dave-Stewart