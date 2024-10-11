The Guest Speaker at the event was Loreto College former student Father Damian McCaughan. Speaking fondly of his years as a student at the College, Fr McCaughan recalled the guidance he had received and enjoyment he had found in school life.

Talking of his initial career in television and media, Fr McCaughan reflected on how he had come to realise that his true vocation lay in the priesthood, and on the satisfaction and happiness that this vocation had brought him.

He urged the students present at the Prizegiving to reflect on their own learning and broader educational experience, and to take time to find the path they were truly meant to follow in life, and to find the awareness to listen to God’s plan for them.

College Principal, Mr Stephen Gallagher, reflected on the many successes and experiences of the previous academic year (2023-24), commenting on the vast array of opportunities open to Loreto students both within and beyond the classroom.

Loreto had had an outstandingly successful year in terms of examination results, with much to celebrate both on and beyond the Prizegiving stage. The school had also had tremendous successes on the sporting field and in terms of music, drama, Student Council, school trips, and many other extra-curricular activities, as well as raising generous sums of money for a wide array of charities, including Trócaire, SVP, NI Children’s Cancer Fund and the Loreto Missions.

The prizes were distributed to students in the 2023-24 Years 12, 13 and 14 for success at GCSE, AS and A Level, for Diligence, Cooperation and Leadership, Sporting Excellence, Community Spirit and Contribution to the Loreto Ethos.

The Prizegiving also featured a wonderful performance to whet audience appetites for the upcoming Loreto College production of West Side Story – a treat to come, opening on October 15 for a four-night run.

1 . PRIZE DAY Mary-Kate McCloskey, winner of the Teresa Ball Trophy for Commitment and Spirit, pictured at Loreto College Prizegiving with Fr Damian McCaughan and College Principal Mr Gallagher. Photo: LORETO COLLEGE

2 . EDUCATION Sinead McAlister, winner of the Loreto Joy Award at Loreto College Prizegiving, pictured with Fr Damian McCaughan and Loreto Principal Mr Gallagher. Photo: LORETO COLLEGE

3 . PRIZE DAY Zisary Wisener, winner of the Kathleen Toner Memorial Cup at Loreto College Prizegiving, pictured with Fr Damian McCaughan and Loreto Principal Mr Gallagher. Photo: LORETO COLLEGE