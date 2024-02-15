Friday (February 9) was the first of Macosquin Primary School’s inter-generational project with their Primary 7s and St Mary's Church, Macosquin. The project is called ‘Cuppa and Connect in Macosquin Communi-tea’.

The school said: “It was an absolute joy to meet with grandparents and community members. The children loved connecting with new people and had fun listening to so many interesting stories. It was heart-warming to see beautiful smiles today and the positive interactions between the children and community members.

"Huge thanks to Reverend Paul Lyons and the wonderful ladies who helped organise today. This was definitely a memorable day for the children. We can’t wait until our next session together on February 23. Any new community members or grandparents are most welcome to join us.”

1 . News Macosquin Primary School held their first inter-generational project 'Cuppa and Connect in Macosquin Communi-tea' recently. Photo: Macosquin PS

2 . NEWS Macosquin Primary School held their first inter-generational project 'Cuppa and Connect in Macosquin Communi-tea' recently. Photo: MACOSQUIN PS

3 . NEWS Macosquin Primary School held their first inter-generational project 'Cuppa and Connect in Macosquin Communi-tea' recently. Photo: MACOSQUIN PS