On Tuesday, December 19, St Patrick’s Church was the location for Coleraine Grammar School’s annual Carol Service.

The church was packed with several hundred parents, grandparents, friends, teachers, governors, members of the general public and pupils, both past and present. They were all there to hear the story of Christmas as told through the readings, carols, instrumental pieces, compositions and choral items.

The pupils had been rehearsing with their teachers Mr McCreery, Mrs McCreery and Ms Cameron for months beforehand and the result was some beautifully performed Christmas music.

The services were a wonderful way to pause and take time to focus on the real meaning of Christmas. All 200+ pupils involved were superb and demonstrated a wide range of instrumental and vocal skills from all year groups as they celebrated Christmas. For the first time ever, the service featured a medley by the Irish Traditional Group, which was enjoyed by the large congregation. Well done to all involved!

The school would like to thank the Select Vestry of St Patrick’s for the use of their beautiful church building to celebrate this Christmas season with the local community.

