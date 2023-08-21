Coleraine Grammar School’s sixth form pupils were celebrating outstanding A2 and AS Level results on Thursday (August 17).

At A2 Level, 33 pupils received three or more A* or A grades in their subjects. These pupils included Eva Barr, Clare Buick, Charlotte Carson, Emma Clarke, Josh Cooke, Matthew Curry, Martin Fiala, Wesley Flack, Ruth Gilmore, Eve Hearnshaw, Jake Ilsley, Ellen Kerr, Callum Knox, Leah Knox, Rachel Madden, Jack Matthews, Mark McFetridge, Georgie McLenaghan, Joe McMullan, Charlotte Mitchell, Ellie Mullan, Harry Nicholl, Ruby Parkinson, Sarah Scott, William Torrens, Luke Wallace.

These pupils will be embarking on courses at top universities like St Andrews, Stranmillis, Nottingham, QUB, Glasgow, UU, Durham and Newcastle. Courses they will be taking include Law, Medicine, International Relations, Architecture, Psychology, Maths, Building Surveying, Education, Aeronautical Engineering and Software Engineering. (Not all these pupils were available for photos).

Three pupils achieved 3 A*s and one A in their 4 subjects: Noah Gordon, Jasper Long and Charlie Orr. Katie Brooks achieved 3 A*s in her 3 subjects. Noah will be studying Automotive Engineering at Loughborough, Jasper is heading to Durham to begin his Maths degree and Katie and Charlie will be taking places at QUB, Katie for Law and Marketing and Charlie for Physics.

Three pupils successfully gained an outstanding 4 A* grades: Lauren Embleton, Ceira Kennedy and Archie Block. Lauren plans to study Medicine at Edinburgh, Ceira is taking a gap year and Archie will be taking his place at Cambridge to study Natural Sciences – a highly sought after course.

Overall, 74% of pupils achieved at least 3 A*-C grades. This is a very significant set of results because this year exam boards have returned to pre-Covid grade boundaries. The pupils mentioned here are only a selection of the pleasing results pupils achieved, the school said.

Headmaster Dr Carruthers commented: “These results reflect the academic strength of our school and the dedication of our staff and pupils. We are immensely proud of our pupils’ achievements and wish them every success in their future endeavours. Congratulations to everyone and thank you to parents and staff for your continued support.”

Coleraine Grammar School was further delighted that Year 13 pupils also performed very impressively in their AS exams. Overall, there were 24 pupils who gained 3 A grades or above. These pupils were Thomas Brown, George Campbell, Lucy Clarke, Daniel Deering, Jack Embleton, Millie Forsythe, Saashi Ghaie, Hester Hutchinson, Jordan McAuley, Kia McCartney, James McElderry, Katie McFetridge, Lynsey McMullan, Jack Moffatt, Payton Nicholl, Samuel Parkinson, Emma Patterson, Sarah Reid, Sarah Shields, Emily

Stewart, Martyna Szatan, Kirsten Tea, Katie White and Evie Willmott.

Saashi Ghaie achieved 4 A grades in her AS exams and Samuel Parkinson gained an A grade in full A Level Maths in one year, alongside his three A grades at AS level. "These pupils are just a sample of the many excellent AS grades that the pupils achieved – congratulations to all and the school is looking forward to welcoming them back again in the coming weeks.”

1 . Education Pictured at Coleraine Grammar School on results day for those received A and A/S level grades. Photo: Coleraine Grammar School

2 . Education Saashi Ghaie who received 4 A grades at AS level pictured with Dr Carruthers Photo: Coleraine Grammar School

3 . Education Pictured at Coleraine Grammar School on results day for those received A and A/S level grades. Photo: Coleraine Grammar School