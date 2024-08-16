Overall, 55 pupils received one or more A*/A in their subjects and 75% of pupils achieved at least 3 A*-C grades.

A school spokesperson said: “This is a very significant set of results because this year exam boards have returned to pre-pandemic grade outcomes.

"The following pupils performed exceptionally well: Jack Embleton, Saashi Ghaie, Payton Nicholl and Martyna Szatan all gained 2 A*s and 1 A grade. Thomas Brown, Emily Stewart, Hester Hutchinson, Emma Patterson and Evie Willmott all achieved 1 A* and 2 A grades. Furthermore, Samuel Parkinson, James McElderry, Lynsey McMullan, Dylan Sloan, Kirsten Tea and Sarah Shields all achieved 3 A grades.

"Several pupils are embarking on highly sought after university courses, some examples are: Jack Embleton and Martyna Szatan are going to study Law at QUB; Hester Hutchinson will be studying Law at Newcastle University ; Saashi Ghaie, Emma Patterson and Lynsey McMullan secured their places to study Medicine at Imperial College London, University of Glasgow and the University of Aberdeen respectively.

"Dylan Sloan and Kirsten Tea will be studying Biomedical Science at QUB and the University of Manchester. Emily Stewart will take her place at Stranmillis to study Primary Education; Sarah Shields is going to University of Liverpool for Veterinary Science. Evie Willmott is going to study Architecture at Cardiff University and James McElderry will take his place at the University of Exeter for Finance.

"Millie Forsythe is heading to Durham University to study Politics and International Relations; Amy Scott secured a place at Brunel University London for Product Design Engineering and Sarah Millen will go to Cardiff University to study Neuroscience.

"The pupils mentioned here are only a selection of the pleasing results our pupils achieved.”

Headmaster, Dr Carruthers commented: “More than ever, these results reflect the academic strength of our school and the dedication of our staff and pupils. We are immensely proud of our pupils’ achievements and wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

Coleraine Grammar School were also delighted that their Year 13 pupils also performed very impressively in their AS exams.

Overall, there were 23 pupils who gained 3 A grades or above. These pupils included Naomi Gordon, Naethan Acosta, Katie-Rose McCarroll, Sophie McCormick, Isobel Pinder, Cameron Block, Mairi Clements, Erin Coates, Victoria Conn, Sophie Cooke, Marcus Dickson, Daniel Courtney, Stevie Edgar, Anna Fell, Sophie Hogg, Zac Marsh, Lola Neill and Erin Wright.

Katie McKeown and Emily Steele achieved an outstanding 4 A grades in their AS exams. Shay Farrelly and Micah Rochoy impressively gained 3 A grades at AS and an A grade in A Level Maths in a year.

The school spokesperson said: “These pupils are just a sample of the many excellent AS grades that the pupils achieved – congratulations to all and the school is looking forward to welcoming them back to school in the coming days.”

