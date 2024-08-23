Thirty-five pupils achieved at least 7A/A* grades with eight of them, Erin Doyle, Lucy Patterson, Phoebe Kelly, Ryan Totten, Evie Wilson, Karis McIntrye, Lotte McNeary and Nina Balmer achieving at least 9A/A*.
Five more of this group, Gracie McNally, Emma McMullan, Isla McClelland, Herve Viscomi and Emma Murphy went even further and achieved 10A/A* in their full course GCSE subjects.
Headmaster, Dr D. Carruthers, commented: “I am absolutely delighted with these excellent results and wish to congratulate all our Year 12 pupils who have worked so diligently and the staff and parents who supported them.
"We are very proud of their achievements and look forward to welcoming pupils back to school next week to begin studying for their A Levels.”
The school added that it wished a huge congratulations to all of their Year 12 pupils; the names listed here are just a small sample of the excellent grades achieved across all subject areas.
