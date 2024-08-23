In pictures: Cookstown High School celebrate superb set of GCSE results

Cookstown High School has a proven track record of securing outstanding GCSE results for our pupils, with the majority of the year group choosing to study A levels or BTEC qualifications in our high performing Sixth Form. The school is delighted that 84% of pupils achieved 5A*-C grades and 68% of pupils achieving 5A*-C grades including English and Maths. As a Combined Grammar and Secondary School, we encourage all pupils to perform to the very best of their ability supported by a caring and dedicated staff.

These results reflect the hard work and commitment of pupils, the support of parents and very high expectations of the staff. Departmental results are excellent: eight departments achieved over 50% A*-B grades including, English Literature, Engineering, Health and Social Care, Digital Technology, Maths, Further Maths, Physics, and Religious Studies.

The Principal of the High School, Miss Gwyneth Evans acknowledged the achievement of pupils.

She said: “We are very proud that the hard work and determination of pupils and staff has been rewarded with these excellent examination results. All pupils can be proud of their achievements, they have worked very hard over the last two years and many dreams have been realised within this set of results. The partnership between home and school is an essential one, and I would also like to thank parents for their continued support to enable our young people to be successful. I would also like to pay tribute to our staff; through expert instruction and a determination to do their best for each child, we can be very proud of what has been achieved”.

Ten pupils achieved a combination of top grades across their subjects:

Katie Ferguson 8 A*s and 1 A

Jamie Adams 2 A*s, 4 As and 3 Bs

Matt Barrett 5 As and 4 Bs

Hannah Brownlow 2 A*s, 3 As and 4 Bs

Timothy Crawford 1 A*s, 7 As and 2 Bs

Lois Cunningham 7 As and 2 Bs

Nathan Hamilton 2 A*s, 6 As and 1 B

Timothy Johnston 1 A*, 6 As and 3 Bs

Megan McKay 4 A*s and 5 As

Kym Moore 9 As

At Cookstown High School, staff strive for excellence, offer a myriad of opportunities for their pupils to develop their character and support pupils every step of the way. They are guided by their Christian ethos, where all pupils are unique, precious and possess a range of gifts and talents. They endeavour to nurture these gifts and talents and encourage all the young people to achieve and be their very best.

