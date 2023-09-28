In pictures: Cookstown High School celebrates success and achievements of its pupils

Cookstown High School’s annual Prize Day recently took place in the school’s Millar Hall and it was a wonderful celebration of the success, achievement and hard work of the pupils and was magnificently supported by prize winners, staff, parents and friends of the school.

The guest of honour at the proceedings was Dr Stephen McAdoo, a former past pupil of the school. Stephen is Consultant Nephrologist at Hammersmith Hospital and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer at the Centre for Inflammatory Diseases Imperial College London.

During her speech, the Principal Miss Gwyneth Evans expressed concerns about the ‘under-investment in education over the last 10 years, as funding per pupil in N Ireland has reduced by over 10% in real terms. Such

budget reductions have impacted all schools across N Ireland’.

Nevertheless, the Principal stated: “Our children deserve nothing less than the best and necessity of providing a high-quality education in a dynamic, stimulating, and digital environment which meets the needs of the 21 st century working world.

"Cookstown High School has been blessed and encouraged by the support of the community in providing practical skills, personal time, volunteering skills and resources as well as very generous financial support. Support for school refurbishment, a cross country trail and improved ICT facilities have taken place through the generosity of the community. The ‘Future Ready Programme’ has been established through the huge support of local businessman, Seamus McAleer.

“The prolific author, Helen Keller commented, ‘Alone, we do so little; together, we can do so much’. School numbers are at the highest level for over 12 years and opportunities for pupils continue to expand and serve to broad our students’ interconnectedness of learning and our community.

“One of the key challenges for society is trying to keep pace with the rapidly expanding digital world and with the additional considerations of Artificial Intelligence. This year pupils have had a wonderful opportunity to work with Queens University staff to develop IT coding, computer programming and have worked on a cyber security project with the RAF.

"A superb new integrated careers digital platform called PeopleHawk which enables pupils to plan and prepare for their careers having up to date access to employer information, developing personal skills as well as preparation for interviews has been an excellent addition to the Careers programme.”

1 . Prize day celebrations Pictured are Dr Stephen McAdoo, Miss Gwyneth Evans, Mrs Lynne Dripps at the presentation of the R. J. Allen Cup for Best Overall Performance at ‘A’ Level to Kate Brown and The Coolnafranky Cup for Best Overall Performance in Lower Sixth to Nicole Badger. Photo: Cookstown High School

2 . Prize day celebrations Pictured are Dr Stephen McAdoo, Miss Gwyneth Evans, Mrs Lynne Dripps at the presentation of the J. Allen Cup for Best Overall Performance at GCSE (Boys) to Louis Donnelly and the Morrison Memorial Cup for Best Overall Performance at GCSE (Girls) to Sophie Dornan. Photo: Cookstown High School

3 . Prize day celebrations Dr Stephen McAdoo, Miss Gwyneth Evans, Mrs Lynne Dripps pictured at the presentation of the Rev. E. Morrison Prizes for Best Middle School Performances – Leah Whinnery (Abs), Tyler Gillis, and Evelina Soldatenkova. Photo: Cookstown High School