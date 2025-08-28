In pictures: Cookstown High School pupils celebrate exceptional GCSE success

This year, 31% of all grades were A/A*, with almost half of all results awarded at A*–B.

Overall, 88% of pupils achieved five or more grades at A–C*, and 75% secured at least five A–C grades including English and Mathematics. These excellent outcomes continue the school’s tradition of strong academic performance and provide a solid foundation for pupils progressing to A Level and BTEC study within our high-performing Sixth Form.

Principal, Miss Gwyneth Evans, praised the achievements of both pupils and staff: “We are immensely proud of the achievements of our pupils in this year’s GCSE examinations. These results are a testament not only to the ability and determination of our young people, but also to their resilience and character, especially as they have faced the pressures and challenges of public examinations with courage and commitment.

"Their success reflects the hours of dedication they have given to their studies and the way they have embraced the opportunities available to them here at Cookstown High School. I would like to acknowledge the professionalism and tireless work of our staff, who consistently go above and beyond to support, challenge and inspire our pupils to achieve their best. Equally, we are grateful to our parents for their encouragement and support, which form a vital part of our pupils’ success.

“At Cookstown High School, we value every child and believe in providing a high-quality education underpinned by strong Christian values. These results show what can be achieved when pupils, parents, and staff work in partnership, and we look forward to seeing our young people continue to flourish as they take the next steps in their education and future careers.”

Twelve pupils secured outstanding individual results, including:

Maddison Badger – 9 A*s

Emma Cahoon – 7 A*s and 2 As

Linda Cocks – 9 As

Annabelle Davidson – 5 A*s and 4 As

Alice Graham – 9 As

Alex McKenna – 1 A* and 8 As

Rachel McQueen – 4 A*s and 5 As

Keith Otterson – 3 A*s and 6 As

Emma Reed – 2 A*s and 7 As

Jack Suitor – 3 A*s and 6 As

Nikola Tihomirova – 4 A*s and 5 As

Leah Whinnery – 6 A*s and 3 As

Strong departmental success was also noted, with more than half of grades awarded at A*-B across the majority of subjects, including Agriculture, Applied ICT, Business Studies, Chemistry, Digital Technology, Geography, Health and Social Care, Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics, Religious Studies, Music, French, Design & Technology, and English Literature.

Cookstown High School is committed to providing an education that goes beyond examination results. While academic excellence is at the heart of school life, equal importance is placed on developing pupils’ confidence, character, and sense of responsibility. A wide variety of clubs, sports, and cultural activities enrich the school experience, alongside opportunities for leadership and service. Strong partnerships with local employers, community groups, and universities further prepare pupils for life beyond school. Rooted in a Christian ethos, the school encourages every young person to recognise their talents, set ambitious goals, and contribute positively to the world around them.

1 . Excellent GCSE results Principal, Miss Gwyneth Evans, pictured with a pupil who obtained 9A Star grades at GCSE. Photo: Supplied

2 . Excellent GCSE results Cookstown High School pupil who obtained 9 Grade A or above GCSE. Photo: Supplied

3 . Excellent GCSE results Cookstown High School pupils with 8+ Grade A or above GCSE. Photo: Supplied