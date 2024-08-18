In pictures: Delight for Southern Regional College students following A-level results

The top performing subjects with a 100% pass rate at the college included Chemistry, Physics, Nutrition & Science, Religious Studies, Digital Technology and Government & Politics.

With the realignment of GCSE results by awarding organisations (CCEA and AQA) to pre-Covid positions, students at SRC continue to perform highly with results in grade boundaries A* to C up 13.34% compared to the pre-Covid academic year.

Students receiving results at Southern Regional College include Rebecca Veale from Richhill, Sean Colligan from Armagh and Leah McKenna from Keady who received the coveted A* grades.

Sean plans on tackling a Masters in Computer Science this coming September at Queens University, with Rebecca also attending Queens University to study Anthropology and Philosophy. Rebecca has enjoyed success in recent months having also won the top prize from Illuminated Teaching for her Religious Studies essay ‘Biblical Illiteracy and The Failures of the Church to Accept their Loss of Authority’.

Leah is returning to the college having accepted a place on the Higher Level Apprenticeship programme studying Accounting.

Other A-Level students receiving high grades include Heidi Dawon from Dollingstown, Jasmin McKinney, Ciarrai McQuaid and Sarah Moore, all from Portadown, Glorija Suchodolska from Keady, Alex Talbot and Seth Wade from Dungannon and Eoghan Woods from Hilltown. These students have great plans ahead with some going onto university to study Microbiology, Law, Psychology, Geography and Physics.

SRC’s A- Level Academy at the Armagh campus enables students to study a broad curriculum of 14 AS and A2 subjects. This includes STEM subjects of Mathematics, Biology, Physics and Chemistry to popular A-Level choices, Government and Politics, Psychology and Nutrition & Food Science.

Stephen Rogan, Head of Faculty for Computing, Design and Academic Studies at Southern Regional College commented: “I am immensely proud of our students’ A-Level achievements. Their dedication, resilience, and hard work has truly paid off. Students have demonstrated exceptional academic ability, with each student showing remarkable growth and potential. I am confident they will continue to excel in their future endeavours. Congratulations to all our students for their outstanding results!”.

The college welcomes students who are studying A-Levels for the first time as well as those repeating one or more AS or A-Level subjects.

Potential students interested in studying at Southern Regional College’s A-Level Academy, who have not yet applied, should visit the College’s website (www.src.ac.uk) to make an application. Once an application has been submitted along with evidence of GCSE results obtained, staff will be in contact to discuss options.

1 . Results day Heidi Dawson from Dollingstown who achieved excellent grades in her A-Levels. Photo: SERC

2 . Results day Pictured is Rebekah Veale from Richhill who plans on attending Queens University to study Anthropology and Philosophy. Photo: SERC

3 . Results day Ciarria McQuaid from Portadown who plans on studying Law at Ulster University. Photo: SERC

4 . Results day Successful A-Level students from Southern Regional College alongside staff. From left: Emily Boyd, Lecturer in Religious Studies and Government & Politics and AS Year Coordinator; Julie McCarney, Lead Program Coordinator and Lecturer in Digital Technology; Rebekah Veale, Eoghan Woods, Sean Colligan, Heidi Dawson, and Henry McCloy, Curriculum Area Manager for the Faculty of Computing, Design, and Academic Studies. Photo: SERC