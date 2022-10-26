Register
In pictures: Dunseverick PS tractor run

Dunseverick Primary School held a tractor run recently.

By Una Culkin
36 minutes ago

Here’s some of the action from the day…

1. Tractor run

Hazel Reid pictured at Dunservick Primary School tractor run. Picture Kevin Mcauley/McAuley Multimedia

2. Tractor run

Jessie Smyth and Chloe Brooks Pictured at the Dunseverick Primary school Picture Kevin McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

3. Tractor Run

Pictured at Dunservick Primary School tractor run. Picture Kevin Mcauley/McAuley Multimedia

4. Tractor run

Stephen andd Cathy Brogan pictured at Dunservick Primary School tractor run. Picture Kevin Mcauley/McAuley Multimedia

